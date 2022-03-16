Temporary walkway to be constructed on Connel Bridge in preparation for replacement works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A temporary cantilevered walkway is to be built on Connel Bridge in preparation for replacement works scheduled for next summer.

The walkway will take around four months to build, with works scheduled to begin in April.

It will enable pedestrians and cyclists to cross the bridge, which is part of the A82 South Ballachulish to Connel road, once the existing footpath and carriageway are completely removed for replacement.

While the walkway is being constructed, the road over the bridge will be closed between midnight and 5.30am. Exact details of this closure will be shared once construction dates have been confirmed.

Connel Bridge dates back to 1903. Planned construction works will involve teams installing a new steel deck, which will ensure the bridge continues to operate at the highest of standards.

These works are due to take place between summer and autumn in 2023.

Preparation for the replacement works

Along with the construction of the walkway, locals may notice other works around the bridge preparing it for the bigger replacement next year.

This will include the bridge’s cross girders being strengthened as well as grit blasting and paintwork, which could result in some noise in the close vicinity.

Commenting on the planned works on the A828 Connel Bridge, Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “We appreciate the historical importance of the A828 Connel Bridge and the vital transport link it provides to local communities.

“This project will allow teams to install a temporary footway on the east side of Connel Bridge in advance of the deck replacement works which are scheduled to take place next year. The temporary walkway will maintain a route across the bridge whilst the bridge deck is replaced as we will need to close the existing footpath and carriageway.

“Alongside Transport Scotland, we are currently considering making the walkway a permanent facility and will carry out a feasibility study of the options available, which will include consultation with all key stakeholders.”