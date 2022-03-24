RGU launch first in person Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase since beginning of pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RGU launch first in person Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase since beginning of pandemic

By Lottie Hood
March 24, 2022, 11:36 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:37 am
The Creative Entrepreneur Showcase is being hosted in person for the first time since the course was launched. Supplied by Robert Gordon University.
Robert Gordon University launches the showcase in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

RGU is celebrating creative entrepreneurs with two exhibitions being hosted at Gray’s School of Art beginning from Saturday, March 26.

The event will be launched officially on Thursday evening before opening to the public for two months on Saturday. This is the first in person exhibition being hosted since the course began at the beginning of the pandemic.

It will combine the work of two cohorts on RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship short course which first launched in 2020.

Work from 40 creative entrepreneurs is being showcased from a range of backgrounds including book binders, painters, graphic designers and ceramicists.

Helping entrepreneurs transform their business

Creative Entrepreneur Graduate, Amy Benzie, will be showcasing examples of her work at the at the exhibition. Supplied by Robert Gordon University.

Aberdeen ceramic maker and creative facilitator, Amy Benzie will be showcasing her work at this year’s showcase. Since she has graduated, Ms Benzie said that the course really helped to develop her work in hospitals for NHS Grampian.

She said: “The Creative Entrepreneurship course is a really focused, short course that offers first class business advice and expertise to anyone starting up in the creative sector.

“For me as an artist, the course has boosted my business acumen and will really help me transform my business as I move forward.

“It’s given me the confidence to develop the creative support I offer through my role as a senior artist practitioner with the Grampian Hospitals Arts Trust to patients across the city.”

An example of creative entrepreneur Andrea Chappell’s work. Supplied by Robert Gordon University.

Another creative entrepreneur, Andrea Chappell from Acme Atelier, really developed her confidence. Since starting the course, Ms Chappell has established a new collection of kilts and textiles.

She said: “I have a huge belief and passion for what I do, but far less belief in myself.

“It has been fundamental for me to acknowledge this, as I didn’t see this as a problem previously. Through RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship Course, this has changed dramatically and needs to continue to step up.”

A step forward in the post-Covid recovery

The showcase is being delivered at Gray’s School of Art’s Look Again, project Space. After Covid, events celebrating creatives are a welcome sight after many in the arts and creative sectors have been struggling to recover.

In 2020, the showcase had to be hosted online.

Look Again Co-Director and course leader, Hilary Nicoll, said: “We are really excited to be hosting the Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase. It’s fantastic to be running an in-person event and to be bringing creative entrepreneurs from across Scotland together for the first time in so long.

An example of work from Zoe Buyers, freelance animator and motion designer, who recently graduated from the course. Supplied by Robert Gordon University.

“RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship programme is really unique. It offers tailored support to emerging creative talent, giving them the business acumen to take their ideas to the next level.

“We’re now taking applications for the next Creative Entrepreneurship course and I’d encourage creatives from all backgrounds to apply.”

The Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, March 26 until April 23. It is open from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sundays.

