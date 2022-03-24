RGU launch first in person Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase since beginning of pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Gordon University launches the showcase in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

RGU is celebrating creative entrepreneurs with two exhibitions being hosted at Gray’s School of Art beginning from Saturday, March 26.

The event will be launched officially on Thursday evening before opening to the public for two months on Saturday. This is the first in person exhibition being hosted since the course began at the beginning of the pandemic.

It will combine the work of two cohorts on RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship short course which first launched in 2020.

Work from 40 creative entrepreneurs is being showcased from a range of backgrounds including book binders, painters, graphic designers and ceramicists.

Helping entrepreneurs transform their business

Aberdeen ceramic maker and creative facilitator, Amy Benzie will be showcasing her work at this year’s showcase. Since she has graduated, Ms Benzie said that the course really helped to develop her work in hospitals for NHS Grampian.

She said: “The Creative Entrepreneurship course is a really focused, short course that offers first class business advice and expertise to anyone starting up in the creative sector.

“For me as an artist, the course has boosted my business acumen and will really help me transform my business as I move forward.

“It’s given me the confidence to develop the creative support I offer through my role as a senior artist practitioner with the Grampian Hospitals Arts Trust to patients across the city.”

Another creative entrepreneur, Andrea Chappell from Acme Atelier, really developed her confidence. Since starting the course, Ms Chappell has established a new collection of kilts and textiles.

She said: “I have a huge belief and passion for what I do, but far less belief in myself.

“It has been fundamental for me to acknowledge this, as I didn’t see this as a problem previously. Through RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship Course, this has changed dramatically and needs to continue to step up.”

A step forward in the post-Covid recovery

The showcase is being delivered at Gray’s School of Art’s Look Again, project Space. After Covid, events celebrating creatives are a welcome sight after many in the arts and creative sectors have been struggling to recover.

In 2020, the showcase had to be hosted online.

Look Again Co-Director and course leader, Hilary Nicoll, said: “We are really excited to be hosting the Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase. It’s fantastic to be running an in-person event and to be bringing creative entrepreneurs from across Scotland together for the first time in so long.

“RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship programme is really unique. It offers tailored support to emerging creative talent, giving them the business acumen to take their ideas to the next level.

“We’re now taking applications for the next Creative Entrepreneurship course and I’d encourage creatives from all backgrounds to apply.”

The Creative Entrepreneurship Showcase exhibition opens to the public on Saturday, March 26 until April 23. It is open from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sundays.