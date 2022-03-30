Buchan Giving Tree now needs help itself amidst heating and building woes after supporting Peterhead in toughest times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers in Peterhead have been battling freezing temperatures all winter in a drafty building with no heating to help those in need in their community – but now they need help too.

Shona Watson founded Buchan Giving Tree 18 years ago after a small boy told her he thought he was naughty because Santa had not paid him a visit.

The sobering reality was that his parents could not afford to buy him a gift. It was then that Ms Watson decided that no other children would be going without Christmas presents if she could help it.

She went from delivering 20 gifts in the first year to giving out 4,117 presents last Christmas.

Today the organisation helps people kit out their homes, provides food, clothes and necessary furniture for those who are struggling.

“Our job in the community is providing essential basic equipment and goods,” Ms Watson said. “It could be furnishings or equipment to families who are basically going without.”

“And it’s getting busier and busier. I mean we’ve got a queue outside the shop on a Monday morning and we’re constantly bombarded with have you got a bed, washing machine etc.”

“We’re just a middleman really. Things come in and things go out and we do all the sorting in between.”

The items being given out are usually donated or bought through vouchers or money that is given from the public.

‘The cold gets to you’

In August last year, the organisation moved into its current home at Drummers Corner in Peterhead. Although Ms Watson said they are grateful for the building that they use rent-free, it has not been the easiest winter.

It has got to the point where they have had to choose between being warm or having electricity.

She said: “There’s fan heaters up in the ceiling but you never feel the heat of it. Then last year we took in two oil heaters but, for instance, last Saturday was really cold and we switched on both oil heaters and then the electrics blew. It was too much. We had to switch them back off again.”

“You just get really cold. I have arthritis in my shoulders and my knee and I feel it. I really feel it. If I’ve been here for a while the cold gets to you.”

According to Ms Watson, half the lights in the building do not work, the roof is leaking and the carpets have had to be fixed constantly. Smashed windows have been boarded up and there is a “three-inch gap” on the top and bottom of the door.

“We really appreciate the fact that our landlord gives us this for nothing but nobody else wants it.

“It’s because it’s in such a bad state but for us it’s perfect. It’s big enough for what we need it for and it’s a central location but it’s just really cold.”

Struggling to meet the growing need

In recent months, there has been an increase in people asking for help from Buchan Giving Tree. This is thought to be as a result of Covid, a growing awareness of the organisation and lots of families who are moving into Peterhead.

When asked who they help, Ms Watson said: “It’s a whole mix. This week for instance we’ve had somebody come to us who had been fleeing domestic violence and also somebody who has just come out of prison.

“Another one was a family with a mum and two kids. And that’s just been in the past few days.”

With this growing demand, comes a need for more help. Ms Watson said they are looking for “committed, enthusiastic people” to join the team.

They are also looking for some help with applying for funding and building a website.

Ms Watson added: “We’re looking for a volunteer with a little bit of knowledge and experience possibly in applying for funding. We also need a volunteer who could possibly come on to do some of our media for us.”

Buchan Giving Tree has been a ‘lifeline’

Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said that the organisation has helped so many in the surrounding community.

She said: “The work of the volunteers at the Buchan Giving Tree has been phenomenal and a lifeline for so many across the Buchan area.

“Just as the Buchan Giving Tree has provided support for those in need, I know they are now looking for assistance in the form of donations, particularly any cash donations that can be given.

“The cost of living is rising to levels never experienced before, and that’s impacting the ability of organisations such as the Buchan Tree as well in their capacity to meet increasing demand.”

Buchan Giving Tree is open Tuesdays and Thursdays 6-8pm for dropping off items at Drummers Corner in Peterhead. It is also open to the public on Saturdays from 10am-1pm. To find out more about Buchan Giving Tree or find ways that you can help, visit their Facebook page here.