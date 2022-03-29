RGU students’ ambitious plans to revitalise Seaton in Aberdeen: The totem pole, skate parks and social areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU students’ ambitious plans to revitalise Seaton in Aberdeen: The totem pole, skate parks and social areas

By Vanessa Walker
March 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 5:01 pm
Students met with Seaton residents to launch the project. From left to right: Lisa McRae, Elma Payet, Ben McCaffery, David McIntyre, and Gabriella Szalay.
RGU students are working on a new design project that could be used to revitalise the  Seaton area of Aberdeen.

Students of The Scott’s School of Architecture and Building Environment are collaborating with residents and charity Fresh Community Wellness on ideas to regenerate the area and encourage social inclusion.

The RGU visions for Seaton Community Regeneration project will assess areas that require improvements to better local amenities and create new social spaces.

As part of the project, there are plans to restore the Totem Pole, which has been a much loved community project since 2006, but sadly had to be removed last year for safety reasons.

A pathway connecting the beach and the nature reserve, a skateboard park, along with sheltered seating could be created in the area.

The project also proposes a 2000sqm community-based garden used for growing food which would be managed by Seaton residents themselves.

The project will also work on restoring the Seaton Totem Pole. From left to right: Jose Gonzales Cortes, Yehia Qunash, Patrik Tahotny, Similoluwa Anuoluwapo Popoola, and Maduaburochukwu Sylvia Emefiena.

Course leader Dr Quazi Zaman said: “We want to improve the Totem Pole area but also have bigger aspirations to revitalise the whole of Seaton.

“We’ve identified nine other sites that could be improved and are recommending new areas for young children to play and usable spaces to better connect the local community.”

Re-creating a pleasant community

As years have gone on, the area has been neglected and has left residents socially isolated and at risk of chronic health problems, as well as a lack of employment.

Seaton resident, Janice Hutchinson, 83, who was part of the group that created the original Seaton Totem Pole, said: “I look forward to the possibilities of uniting groups and all residents, as well as intergenerational work restarting, and being viable with these areas.

“The ability to create pleasant community areas would be very welcome.”

With nine areas already being identified, the team of architecture students will improve on new social spaces and travel routes as well as restoring the Totem Pole.

The third-year students held a community event to launch the project, meeting local residents as well as members from the Fresh charity, The Rotary Club, Aberdeen City Council and the Sikh Gurudwara.

