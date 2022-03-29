RGU students’ ambitious plans to revitalise Seaton in Aberdeen: The totem pole, skate parks and social areas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

RGU students are working on a new design project that could be used to revitalise the Seaton area of Aberdeen.

Students of The Scott’s School of Architecture and Building Environment are collaborating with residents and charity Fresh Community Wellness on ideas to regenerate the area and encourage social inclusion.

The RGU visions for Seaton Community Regeneration project will assess areas that require improvements to better local amenities and create new social spaces.

As part of the project, there are plans to restore the Totem Pole, which has been a much loved community project since 2006, but sadly had to be removed last year for safety reasons.

A pathway connecting the beach and the nature reserve, a skateboard park, along with sheltered seating could be created in the area.

The project also proposes a 2000sqm community-based garden used for growing food which would be managed by Seaton residents themselves.

Course leader Dr Quazi Zaman said: “We want to improve the Totem Pole area but also have bigger aspirations to revitalise the whole of Seaton.

“We’ve identified nine other sites that could be improved and are recommending new areas for young children to play and usable spaces to better connect the local community.”

Re-creating a pleasant community

As years have gone on, the area has been neglected and has left residents socially isolated and at risk of chronic health problems, as well as a lack of employment.

Seaton resident, Janice Hutchinson, 83, who was part of the group that created the original Seaton Totem Pole, said: “I look forward to the possibilities of uniting groups and all residents, as well as intergenerational work restarting, and being viable with these areas.

“The ability to create pleasant community areas would be very welcome.”

With nine areas already being identified, the team of architecture students will improve on new social spaces and travel routes as well as restoring the Totem Pole.

The third-year students held a community event to launch the project, meeting local residents as well as members from the Fresh charity, The Rotary Club, Aberdeen City Council and the Sikh Gurudwara.