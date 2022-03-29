Missing 16-year-old girl last seen boarding train to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Demi-Lee Simpson was last seen in Stirling on Friday boarding a train to Aberdeen.

The 16-year-old was seen getting on a train at the station in Stirling at around 8am.

Demi-Lee is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with long fair hair.

When she was last spotted she was wearing North Face branded black leggings with a blue and white hooded top.

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding the missing teen.

Anyone who believes they have seen Demi-Lee or who has information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20220325-409.