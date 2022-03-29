Missing 16-year-old girl last seen boarding train to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing 16-year-old girl last seen boarding train to Aberdeen

By Lauren Robertson
March 29, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 9:13 pm
Missing teen Demi-Lee Simpson.
Missing teen Demi-Lee Simpson.

Demi-Lee Simpson was last seen in Stirling on Friday boarding a train to Aberdeen.

The 16-year-old was seen getting on a train at the station in Stirling at around 8am.

Demi-Lee is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with long fair hair.

When she was last spotted she was wearing North Face branded black leggings with a blue and white hooded top.

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding the missing teen.

Anyone who believes they have seen Demi-Lee or who has information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20220325-409.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal