Missing 16-year-old girl last seen boarding train to Aberdeen By Lauren Robertson March 29, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 9:13 pm Missing teen Demi-Lee Simpson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Demi-Lee Simpson was last seen in Stirling on Friday boarding a train to Aberdeen. The 16-year-old was seen getting on a train at the station in Stirling at around 8am. Demi-Lee is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with long fair hair. When she was last spotted she was wearing North Face branded black leggings with a blue and white hooded top. Police are appealing to the public for help in finding the missing teen. Anyone who believes they have seen Demi-Lee or who has information regarding her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS-20220325-409. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen girl, 11, left ‘shaken’ by attempted robbery as police search for pair of school-age boys Elgin woman Carol Russell reported missing for four days traced safe and well Appeal to find man reported missing after Aberdeen concert Man, 40, missing after Stereophonics show at Aberdeen’s P&J Live