Aberdeen grandmother showing Courage on the Catwalk credits ‘power of thought’ for managing cancer diagnosis three times

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Margaret Donald believes having a goal is what kept her going throughout her cancer treatment.

Having been diagnosed with cancer three times, the 83-year-old credits the power of thought with helping her manage the disease.

“Never underestimate the power of what you think,” she said. “And always have a goal. Like I’m doing with the catwalk, always have something you want to do.”

Mrs Donald is preparing to take to the stage for the Friends of Anchor fashion show event – Courage on the Catwalk – next month.

She is raising money for the charity to show her “huge gratitude” for all the care they provided during her treatment.

“There was so much love around and so many thoughtful things to help a patient who was slightly bemused by the effects of the treatment and the whole experience,” she said.

“At times, it was like being wrapped in cashmere.

“So, hearing about the appeal for the Friends of Anchor centre, I thought how wonderful it would be to be part of that legacy.”

‘Their kindness is immeasurable’

Mrs Donald, from Aberdeen, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in late 1998 and ran to her radiotherapy appointments every day for five weeks at that time.

“I loved running and I feared if I stopped during the treatment I’d never start again. It was that motivation that kept me going,” she said.

Although looking back she says the first cancer was not too demanding on her, it did come as “quite a shock”.

During this time, she also met Professor Leslie Walker at the hospital’s behavioural oncology unit who taught her the power of thought when it comes to managing disease. The opportunity later arose for Mrs Donald to join a lecture tour and share her experiences.

Her second diagnosis came in 2012 which she described as “a whole different scenario”.

“When I was diagnosed with cancer in the oesophagus that was a big, big shock,” she said.

“I had radical treatment following that, combined chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which was tough. It left me weak in comparison to what I had in the first cancer, and the five-month wait for the outcome was agonising.

“That’s when I discovered more about the incredible services Anchor provide.”

Although her diagnosis hit him hard, Mrs Donald said her husband, Peter Donald, was also a “wonderful support” during her treatment, as well as their son, Peter, and his wife, Blaise.

She added: “As well as unfailing support from family and friends, I was overwhelmed by the kindness of my neighbours, who generously supported my fundraising and continue to leave delicious treats on our doorstep.

“Their kindness is immeasurable – gentle wind beneath my wings.”

‘An uplifting atmosphere’

Mrs Donald received a further breast cancer diagnosis in 2020 and underwent a mastectomy during lockdown.

While she waits for the all-clear, she is throwing herself into the preparations for Courage on the Catwalk, saying the “compassionate caring element” she experienced during her treatment is also present during the rehearsals.

“You feel utterly cherished”, she said.

“The models cherish each other, the team cherishes the models, and we cherish the team. It’s quite a unique atmosphere actually – and very uplifting.

“There’s a huge amount of laughter and camaraderie, and as the rehearsals have gone on, they’ve become more and more relaxed and more filled with humour.”

The 83-year-old has formed a special bond with one other model in particular, 18-year-old Molly McLeod, who is the youngest in the group.

“On the first day we were all introduced to each other at the Beach Ballroom, I felt very reticent, I didn’t know anybody,” she said. “I arrived at the table and there sitting was Molly, who I call Mollykins, and her mum, and we have just become bosom friends.

“Over the two years she has gained notable poise and is the most perfect model – simply stunning and a great asset to Anchor.”

The duo are driven to rehearsals and events by Molly’s mum, Gillian McLeod, and always have “such fun” during the journey.

“We’re always laughing until we’re sore. It’s a great friendship,” she added.

Always giving back

A “great lover of words”, Mrs Donald began her career in education before becoming a journalist and broadcaster.

Over the years she has interviewed hundreds of stars, including many brought up to Aberdeen by her husband, Peter, when he was manager at His Majesty’s Theatre.

“It was wonderful, I loved doing it,” she said.

Nowadays, when she is not writing and rehearsing, the grandmother to Nathan, 17, and Amelie, 11, spends her time giving back and supporting others.

When Courage on the Catwalk was postponed due to Covid in 2020, she set herself a challenge of walking 5K every day until a new date was planned for the event.

She smashed her fundraising target within a month and has now raised thousands of pounds to all go to Friends of Anchor.

Mrs Donald has also played a big role in Aberdeen in trying to improve patient care, setting up the Patient Action Co-ordination Team (Pact) following her second diagnosis in 2012.

“After my oesophageal cancer, I thought my time was up. I said a little prayer – things happen for a reason, did this happen to me so I can help others and if it did you’re going to have to make me better?

“The amazing thing is, in a very short time I did get better. I decided to discuss it with a medical friend and from that day I had professionally distinguished volunteers coming to join me to improve patient care.

“The team consists of consultants, GPs, a sheriff – it’s a wonderful blend of people. We have collaborated with NHS Grampian to do what we can to help. Pact turned out to be nothing short of a miracle.”

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom on May 7 and 8.