‘Stan by your man’: Aberdeen woman with more than 30 Eminem tattoos flies to rapper’s hometown to get married

An Aberdeen nail technician covered in Eminem tattoos has lost herself in the moment and tied her Forever knot with a fellow fan of the rapper at a wedding in America.

Nikki Hardy has 20 portrait tattoos of the white rapper making her a Guinness Book of Records holder.

The Slimy Shady-loving couple travelled to his Detroit hometown and even made their vows in the venue where Eminem played one of his first gigs.

Wedding photos were taken by a mural of the performer – and the newly wedded couple had their take-away wedding breakfast at his spaghetti restaurant.

The only thing missing…Eminem himself.

‘Crazy Eminem Lady’

Mrs Hardy, who married American partner Chris at the weekend, said the couple were united in their love of each other and the artist.

The 36-year-old, who is self employed, now has 32 tattoos relating to the artist.

She is the world record holder for the most tattoos of the same musician tattooed on the body by getting portraits of the American rapper, Eminem, inked on her body.

She said: “We have had the most amazing time in Detroit. We are really happy with the way that things worked out.”

Mrs Hardy – who goes by the Instagram handle crazyeminemlady – said that she fell in love with Chris over the rapper’s music. So, choosing the American city to get married in was the perfect choice.

“Chris found me on Instagram, and from the moment we met we have just had this shared love of music, and of each other.

313 was the sign they needed

“We met two years ago on 31 March, which is 313 in the American way of writing down months,” she continued.

“And the code for Detroit is 313 so it seemed like the right thing. We had thought about getting married in Boston, where Chris is from. But it was the connection with the numbers that made Detroit the perfect place.

“We have both always wanted to visit Detroit. We got married in St Andrew’s Hall the venue where Eminem played one of his first gigs.

It was fellow Eminem-loving friends that helped the couple secure the venue, she said: “It wasn’t easy to get married there as it is difficult to get into – but one of our witnesses Aimee and her partner Dan – helped us. And the people at St Andrew’s Hall were so kind. They let us take pictures on the stage where Eminem performed. It was brilliant.”

She continued: “We then had photos taken at the Eminem mural. Later in the day we went to Mom’s Spaghetti which is owned by Eminem. We had a classy little tub of spaghetti to eat.”

The couple sealed the deal with a tattoo

The couple ended the day with, of course, a matching tattoo – this time of the letter D in the same font as the Detroit Tigers.

Mrs Hardy who has travelled the globe to see Eminem said she fell in love with the rapper at the age of 14. She said hearing Stan for the first time was a very important moment in her life.

Three years later she saw him in person in concert in Milton Keynes. From there she has seen him seven times. Among the gigs she has been to, Mrs Hardy has been to Abu Dhabi and New York as well as at home at T in the Park.

Will the real Slim Shady please show up

She said: “I would really love to meet Eminem. I think he must know about me, as I have spoken to his brother and I have been in touch with people who know him. And I am the Guinness World Record Holder, but it would be an absolute dream to meet him.

“His music really has helped shape my life.”

Mrs Hardy returns to Aberdeen this Thursday, the couple hope Mr Hardy can later join her in Aberdeen.