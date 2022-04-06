Former Ellon art teacher made honorary guardian of Antarctic gateway for championing conservation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former Ellon art teacher made honorary guardian of Antarctic gateway for championing conservation

By Louise Glen
April 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 12:29 pm
Bill Smith has been made a lifetime guardian of South Georgia Island.
After a 45-year career as an art teacher, you’d think it was time to hang up the brushes and enjoy a peaceful retirement.

But for Bill Smith, who lives between his homes in Ellon and Lochinver, it was the time for the big adventures to really begin.

And, after raising somewhere in the region of £500,000 for conservation projects on the Isle of South Georgia in the Southern Atlantic – he was this week presented with the honorary title of lifetime guardian of the island.

A whole new adventure

Mr Smith retired 12 years ago from Ellon Academy after 36 years at the school. As a first aid trainer he was invited to give first aid training to a polar expedition tour company based in Holland.

From there he has made a second career, or third if you include his time as a ski instructor at Glenshee, in leading tours across the frozen wildernesses of the Antarctic and Arctic as well as lecturing and teaching art with Oceanwide Expeditions.

Bill Smith with seals on South Georgia.

His philosophy, or as he calls it, “his mantra”, is that people need to be aware of the joys of living by being in the moment.

He said: “We have a wonderful time on the expeditions and we see things that are almost impossible to describe: 30-mile long islands of rock and ice, wildlife and the sheer size of the seventh continent.

“As part of the work we do we hold an auction to help with the conservation of South Georgia. In the past it was to eradicate rats from whaling ships that were not indigenous to the island and were eating the ground-nesting bird population.”

South Georgia Island is known for being the place that Shackleton, an explorer of the Antarctic, is buried. Last month Shackleton’s boat was finally located.

He continued: “The rats now been eradicated and the next project is to eradicate all the non-native plant species from the island.”

Bill Smith.

Auctions to support heritage of South Georgia

Mr Smith said that the crew always organise an auction to raise money to support the South Georgia projects.

He said: “The first time we were holding a raffle I tried to put in a book. But one of the crew members said that I should do a picture. So I did, an intricate cartoon, and it raised £400.

“Ever since then I have drawn a picture for the auction and they can raise up to £1,800. But we can raise even more when I auction a blank sheet of paper and I draw something that people want.”

Bill Smith.

Mr Smith explained that his work in the Antarctic is mainly in November, December and January where the cruises of up to 150 people visit South Georgia and the Falklands as well as the continent. In the winter months he is a part-time ski instructor in Glenshee.

He rounds off his year by doing two stints in the Arctic in May and then again later in the summer.

Mr Smith lost his wife Catherine two years ago, his grown-up children and their families live in Aberdeenshire and Perthshire.

He said: “So I am free to be away for long periods of time.”

‘I am overwhelmed’

After an expedition in December the operations manager decided to contact the South Georgia Heritage Trust to explain how much Mr Smith had raised to help in its environmental efforts.

Mr Smith said: “I came back to Ellon from Lochinver today to find a box with a couple of South Georgia hats and a letter congratulating me on receiving an honorary lifetime guardian of South Georgia. I am overwhelmed.”

