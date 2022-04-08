NFU Mutual say Storm Arwen claims have now exceeded £80 million

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Claims made to a leading rural insurance company for damages caused by Storm Arwen have surpassed £80 million.

Storm Arwen swept across the UK at the end of November last year, bringing with it widespread power cuts, flooding and destruction.

Rural communities across Aberdeenshire were some of the worst hit, meaning some are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of the UK’s farms and thousands of rural homes and businesses, said it has now supported more than 8,000 customers across the UK with claims related to the storm.

Damages hit £80m

The insurer said the period of bad weather at the end of November was the worst weather event of the year.

Though repairs are ongoing, damages have already exceeded £80m.

In the first few hours of the storm, their teams responded to hundreds of calls, with customers getting in touch regarding business losses, ruined farming equipment and even roofs being ripped from properties.

Jon Bird, property claims manager at NFU Mutual, said: “The unique nature of Storm Arwen and its concentration in exposed, rural areas meant that the countryside suffered significant damage.

“Thankfully, advanced warning meant we were able to activate our emergency response, getting loss adjusters to customers with structural damage to their properties, alternative accommodation to those who needed it, and emergency payments wherever possible.”