NFU Mutual say Storm Arwen claims have now exceeded £80 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NFU Mutual say Storm Arwen claims have now exceeded £80 million

By Lauren Robertson
April 8, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 1:25 pm
Storm damage in Haddo Country Park. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Storm damage in Haddo Country Park. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Claims made to a leading rural insurance company for damages caused by Storm Arwen have surpassed £80 million.

Storm Arwen swept across the UK at the end of November last year, bringing with it widespread power cuts, flooding and destruction.

Rural communities across Aberdeenshire were some of the worst hit, meaning some are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

NFU Mutual, which insures three quarters of the UK’s farms and thousands of rural homes and businesses, said it has now supported more than 8,000 customers across the UK with claims related to the storm.

Damages hit £80m

The insurer said the period of bad weather at the end of November was the worst weather event of the year.

Though repairs are ongoing, damages have already exceeded £80m.

In the first few hours of the storm, their teams responded to hundreds of calls, with customers getting in touch regarding business losses, ruined farming equipment and even roofs being ripped from properties.

Jon Bird, property claims manager at NFU Mutual, said: “The unique nature of Storm Arwen and its concentration in exposed, rural areas meant that the countryside suffered significant damage.

“Thankfully, advanced warning meant we were able to activate our emergency response, getting loss adjusters to customers with structural damage to their properties, alternative accommodation to those who needed it, and emergency payments wherever possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal