High Life Highland raises more than £15,000 over three days for Ukraine

By Ross Hempseed
April 8, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 3:23 pm
High Life Highland chief executive, Steve Walsh, thanked staff and the public for their efforts to raise funds for the people of Ukraine.
Gym goers, bookworms and museum visitors in the north have helped raise more than £15,000 for Ukraine.

High Life Highland held a weekend of action to raise cash for the Disaster Emergency Committee, which will go to support those fleeing Putin’s invasion.

Since the Russian invasion in March, thousands have died due to the fighting, with an estimated four million fleeing to other countries in search of safety.

Despite delays, it was revealed this week that 12,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the UK.

Now High Life Highland has confirmed £15,426 will be donated Disaster Emergency Committee, overseeing aid efforts near the Ukrainian border, thanks to the generosity of staff and the public.

Chief executive Steve Walsh said: “We have all seen the awful scenes from Ukraine, and I am delighted and honoured that High Life Highland customers and staff have worked so selflessly together to help those in desperate need.

“For the Highland Weekend of Action for Ukraine, High Life Highland visitor attractions, leisure centres, libraries, archive centres, music students, and museums have been raising funds for the cause.”

Thanks to communities who took part

As well as donations collected from staff and the public, organisations have been showing their solidarity for Ukraine.

Members of the The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band performed in Inverness to raise funds. Picture by Sandy McCook

The City of Inverness Youth Pipe Band raised over £360 performing in Inverness High Street, and the Highland Archive Centre was lit up in blue and yellow, representing the Ukraine flag.

High Life Highland chairman Ian Ross added: “Due to the amazing efforts of our customers and staff, we are very proud to be able to donate to the DEC charities, providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

“I also know that a huge amount of organisations joined the Highland for Ukraine weekend, so a big thanks to communities across the Highlands for taking part and making it such a success.”

