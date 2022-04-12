Six Covid deaths in Grampian and the Highlands as cases jump to nearly 5,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following Covid cases hitting their lowest figure since December, numbers have jumped by almost 700 in Scotland while six more deaths have been recorded across NHS Grampian and Highland areas.

Positive cases in Scotland totalled 4,958 in the past 24 hours, up 692 from the previous day’s total.

NHS Grampian recorded 498 new cases, up 42 on Monday’s total. Highland also saw a jump in cases from 250 to 321 in 24 hours.

The Western Isles recorded 80 cases, double Monday’s total, while Shetland had 51 new cases.

Orkney’s case count dropped from 23 yesterday to 19 on Tuesday.

A further 31 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

This includes four people in Grampian and two people in the Highlands.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

While cases may have jumped overall, hospital admissions in Scotland continue to trend downwards.

In the past 24 hours, the number of people in hospitals has dropped from 2,148 to 2,118.

However, in Grampian, the figure has risen from 162 yesterday to 166 on Tuesday.

NHS Highland also recorded an increase of one to 106 patients in hospital with Covid.

People receiving treatment in intensive care also saw a rise of two to 23.

A further 16,838 people classed as vulnerable have received a fourth dose of a Covid vaccine, bringing the total to over 180,000.

More than 90% of over 12s have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 85.7% are fully vaccinated with two doses.