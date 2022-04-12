Six Covid deaths in Grampian and the Highlands as cases jump to nearly 5,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six Covid deaths in Grampian and the Highlands as cases jump to nearly 5,000

By Ross Hempseed
April 12, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 3:55 pm
Covid cases jump by nearly 700 from yesterday's total.
Covid cases jump by nearly 700 from yesterday's total.

Following Covid cases hitting their lowest figure since December, numbers have jumped by almost 700 in Scotland while six more deaths have been recorded across NHS Grampian and Highland areas.

Positive cases in Scotland totalled 4,958 in the past 24 hours, up 692 from the previous day’s total.

NHS Grampian recorded 498 new cases, up 42 on Monday’s total. Highland also saw a jump in cases from 250 to 321 in 24 hours.

The Western Isles recorded 80 cases, double Monday’s total, while Shetland had 51 new cases.

Orkney’s case count dropped from 23 yesterday to 19 on Tuesday.

A further 31 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

This includes four people in Grampian and two people in the Highlands.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

While cases may have jumped overall, hospital admissions in Scotland continue to trend downwards.

In the past 24 hours, the number of people in hospitals has dropped from 2,148 to 2,118.

However, in Grampian, the figure has risen from 162 yesterday to 166 on Tuesday.
NHS Highland also recorded an increase of one to 106 patients in hospital with Covid.

People receiving treatment in intensive care also saw a rise of two to 23.

A further 16,838 people classed as vulnerable have received a fourth dose of a Covid vaccine, bringing the total to over 180,000.

More than 90% of over 12s have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 85.7% are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal