‘You just end up losing your whole identity’: Brave model with spinal tumour ready to shine

Despite going through a “horrendous time” after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Callum Ross still manages to find the good in everything.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2019 shortly after getting engaged to the “love of his life”.

The offshore worker had discovered a lump on his back and at first was told he would need minor surgery. As time went on Mr Ross was in an extreme amount of pain and his fiancee, Diane, pushed for him to go back to the doctor.

Following a biopsy, he was diagnosed that October with terminal paraspinal sarcoma cancer – meaning the cancer had become “infused” with his spine.

He was admitted to ward 114 in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he started an intense six-month course of treatment including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Staff made a ‘horrendous time bearable’

Mr Ross and his wife Diane say staff on the ward and Friends of Anchor helped them get through the “horrendous time”, going above and beyond to make life as comfortable as possible.

He said Friends of Anchor thought of the “little things” like tins of tomato soup just to shake-up the hospital routine.

“I got a TV in my room instead of having to pay for the pull-down TVs, just as I say all the little things that make a horrendous time bearable,” he said.

“Although you never want to be in hospital and you never want to be in for the reason you’re in for, being in the Anchor Unit was the best place to be.”

The couple recalled feeling as though information was just “fired” at them in the beginning, but the team at Friends of Anchor have always been there to talk to.

Mr Ross, from Fraserburgh, has since been in and out of hospital for chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments and keeps in touch with the staff at the unit.

The first round of chemotherapy was “brutal” and left him physically and mentally drained, but he gives himself things to focus on and keeps progressing.

He started off with smaller tasks and has now converted his garage into a workshop where he converts old lamps and vintage items into desk lamps.

This has helped him progress over time to stay active and has given him a sense of purpose.

‘Build confidence up’

Now, Mr Ross is preparing to walk down the Brave catwalk next week.

“I would say I’ve still got a lot to do work-wise, mentally and physically,” he explained. “But, the buzz of doing Brave has just been brilliant.

“I want to show my appreciation and thanks to everyone that’s helped out and everyone who has supported me, I want to be able to give something back.

“But, I also wanted to do it to try and build some confidence up – with not working for the last two-and-a-half years I’ve missed the banter and just being in a working environment.

“You just end up losing your whole identity.”

Mr Ross says he has taken a long time to adapt and that there has been some “dark times” but he now tries to make things “as positive as possible”.

He has been surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife who he describes as his “rock” and his three step-kids.

‘Cancer doesn’t discriminate’

Mr Ross has also made friends along the journey who he would describe as “friends for life”.

Describing his fellow models as “brilliant guys”, he said the support they give each other through chat, jokes and memes has been invaluable and that it’s “what life should be about”.

The rehearsals have been going well and although Mr Ross is feeling nervous, he is also excited for the show – and wants to use his time in the limelight to encourage others to speak out about cancer

Mr Ross said: “I just find so many people shy away from cancer when they should be able to talk about it and support each other and give each other help.

“Younger guys, fitter guys who went through the exact same chemotherapy are no longer here and you just realise it’s a flip of a coin. Doesn’t matter if you’re the fittest guy in the world, cancer doesn’t discriminate.

“But, we can raise awareness and people can go get checked out so they don’t have to go through this – and for the folk that unfortunately do we can raise the money so it’s there to help them.”

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 5 and 6. Tickets are on sale now on the Friends of Anchor website.