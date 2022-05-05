Crews called to house fire in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Aberdeen this morning.

Crews were sent to Ashvale Place shortly after 6.30am to reports of a blaze.

Two appliances from Central Fire Station were dispatched to the area.

The alarm was raised around 6.37am.

Firefighters used small tools and a fan to extinguish the fire.

One appliance remains at the scene for a short time before leaving the scene shortly after 7am.