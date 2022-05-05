Crews called to house fire in Aberdeen By Michelle Henderson May 5, 2022, 7:26 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:43 am Fire crews were called to a fire in Aberdeen. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have been called to a house fire in Aberdeen this morning. Crews were sent to Ashvale Place shortly after 6.30am to reports of a blaze. Two appliances from Central Fire Station were dispatched to the area. The alarm was raised around 6.37am. Firefighters used small tools and a fan to extinguish the fire. One appliance remains at the scene for a short time before leaving the scene shortly after 7am. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close