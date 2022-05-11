Public to be asked for their views on Belmont Street cafe culture plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drop-in consultation on plans to create a permanent cafe culture area in Aberdeen will be held next week.

The Belmont quarter has been earmarked for a £1.5million investment to create a culturally distinctive neighbourhood with a metropolitan feel.

Residents and businesses will be asked to share their thoughts on the two cafe culture options for Belmont Street.

The first includes creating barriered outdoor seating with umbrellas, which could be in place in late autumn.

Option two involves installing shelter structures next spring.

During the two-day consultation, which is complemented by an online comment section, people will also be given information on how the cafe culture area would work for deliveries, waste trucks, and other requirements depending on the design chosen.

The Belmont community was previously consulted in December about the plans and there was a mixture of opinions about the changes then.

The £1.5million funding from Aberdeen City Council was announced in February.

A council spokeswoman said: “It is fantastic to be able to have this drop-in event along with an online consultation and we’d encourage people who live and work in the Belmont Quarter area to come along, see what the two proposals are, and give feedback to the team.”

The drop-in event is taking place in the Seminar Room, Level 2, Aberdeen Art Gallery Schoolhill, on May 17 and 18 from 2pm-5pm. Council officers will be in attendance until 4pm.

Members of the public and businesses can either drop in or book an appointment in advance via www.streets-uk.com/belmont to talk to one of the team.

Alternatively, they can post comments online between May 17-27.