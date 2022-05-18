Last train north will leave Aberdeen at 6pm as ScotRail cuts services to ‘provide greater certainty’ for passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Last train north will leave Aberdeen at 6pm as ScotRail cuts services to ‘provide greater certainty’ for passengers

By Chris Cromar
May 18, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 7:47 pm
ScotRail will introduce a temporary timetable from Monday.

ScotRail is rolling out a new temporary timetable – which means Aberdeen’s last train north will leave at 6pm.

Currently, there are trains to Inverness at 8.18pm and 10.18pm.

But due to ongoing staffing difficulties, Scotrail has announced a new temporary timetable will come into force on Monday – axing those two services.

ScotRail hope the new timetable will “provide greater certainty and reliability for customers” and reduce last-minute cancellations.

They said the move is a result of the ongoing impact of a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

It follows an announcement by the drivers’ union Aslef that it will ballot for industrial action over pay.

ScotRail is currently working on temporary timetables for Saturdays, which will be broadly similar to the Monday to Friday schedule, as well as timetables for Sundays, and will update customers in the coming days.

Reliance on drivers doing overtime

The train operator said it is “right to make these” changes to provide greater certainty for customers, as the current level of cancellations is not “sustainable” for customers and colleagues.

Like many train operators across the UK, ScotRail has relied on drivers working overtime or on their rest days.

In 2019, ScotRail committed to employing more drivers to phase out the reliance on this practice, however, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that driver training was significantly delayed.

ScotRail is still awaiting formal notification from Aslef and the RMT on the details of the ballots of its members for industrial action.

A ScotRail train near Carnoustie.

ScotRail’s service delivery director David Simpson said: “We are very sorry to customers for the disruption of recent days. We know what customers want more than anything is certainty and reliability, which is why we are introducing a temporary timetable.

“We want to resolve this dispute with the trade unions and move forward together to provide the safest, greenest and most reliable railway we can for Scotland. We remain open to further talks with the trade unions.

“We’re asking customers to check their journey on our website, mobile app and through our social media channels as train times will have changed.”

ScotRail said that they “remain open” to further talks to engage in a “meaningful conversation” with Aslef and the RMT.

The temporary timetable for Monday to Friday can be viewed online at scotrail.co.uk/timetable-update

