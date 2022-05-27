Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A980 near Alford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital and a section of the A980 Torphins road near Alford was closed due to a crash.

Police received reports of the incident at around 10.45am on Friday, May 27.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and a section of the A980 between Alford and Muir of Fowlis was closed.

Following the incident, a woman has been taken to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A980 near Alford at around 10.45am on Friday, May 27.

“One woman was taken to hospital and the vehicles are being recovered.”

The road has since been reopened.