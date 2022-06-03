BBC documentary explores Dunnottar Castle’s connection to crown jewels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

BBC documentary explores Dunnottar Castle’s connection to crown jewels

By Ellie Milne
June 3, 2022, 7:22 pm
Clive Myrie visits Dunnottar Castle as part of a new BBC documentary about the history of the crown jewels. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
Clive Myrie visits Dunnottar Castle as part of a new BBC documentary about the history of the crown jewels. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Dunnottar Castle is featured in a new BBC documentary to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The castle, which sits atop a 160ft rock, is best known as the place where the Honours of Scotland were protected from the invading forces of Oliver Cromwell.

This very topic will be explored in The Crown Jewels which airs on Friday night as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The collection, described as the nation’s treasure, consists of 140 items and more than 23,000 precious gemstones.

During the War of Three Nations in the 1640s, Oliver Cromwell led an invasion of the Parliamentary Army prompted by King Charles II’s arrival in Scotland. Dunnottar Castle played a vital role in protecting the Scottish crown jewels at this time.

Posted by Dunnottar Castle on Thursday, 2 June 2022

‘Unprecedented access’

BBC journalist Clive Myrie visited Dunnottar to learn about the importance of the castle in ensuring the crown jewels were not seized, as well as the people who protected them.

The north-east is just one of the spots he travelled to in Britain for the hour-long documentary which investigates the “symbolic, historic and cultural value” of the collection.

Viewers will be able to see how “cutting-edge” technology has been used to explore the jewels in detail. The documentary will also look at the Queen’s own experience with the priceless collection, which are an integral part of royal coronations.

The Crown Jewels airs on BBC1 at 7.30pm on Friday, June 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal