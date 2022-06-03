BBC documentary explores Dunnottar Castle’s connection to crown jewels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunnottar Castle is featured in a new BBC documentary to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The castle, which sits atop a 160ft rock, is best known as the place where the Honours of Scotland were protected from the invading forces of Oliver Cromwell.

This very topic will be explored in The Crown Jewels which airs on Friday night as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The collection, described as the nation’s treasure, consists of 140 items and more than 23,000 precious gemstones.

During the War of Three Nations in the 1640s, Oliver Cromwell led an invasion of the Parliamentary Army prompted by King Charles II’s arrival in Scotland. Dunnottar Castle played a vital role in protecting the Scottish crown jewels at this time.

‘Unprecedented access’

BBC journalist Clive Myrie visited Dunnottar to learn about the importance of the castle in ensuring the crown jewels were not seized, as well as the people who protected them.

The north-east is just one of the spots he travelled to in Britain for the hour-long documentary which investigates the “symbolic, historic and cultural value” of the collection.

Viewers will be able to see how “cutting-edge” technology has been used to explore the jewels in detail. The documentary will also look at the Queen’s own experience with the priceless collection, which are an integral part of royal coronations.

The Crown Jewels airs on BBC1 at 7.30pm on Friday, June 3.