In Pictures: Platinum Jubilee street party brings colour to Victoria Street in Aberdeen By Louis Delbarre June 5, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 7:02 pm Pictured is Debs Young with her entry into the streets cake baking competition [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Party over as millions return to work after Platinum Jubilee celebrations In Pictures: Four days of parties, pageants and parades mark Platinum Jubilee IN PICTURES: Gleaming cars and impromptu singing performance steal show at Elgin Rotafest Queen ‘committed’ to serving nation as Jubilee well-wishers leave her ‘humbled’