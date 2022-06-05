Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron ‘scouted’ by Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has reportedly been scouted by Celtic.

The Scottish Daily Express has reported the Premiership champions sent a representative to Belgium today to watch the Dons midfielder in action for the Scottish under-21s.

The 19 year-old caught the eye with a man-of-the-match performance in the goalless draw with the Belgians.

Ange Postecoglou’s scouting team are keeping tabs on the Aberdeen midfielder who broke into the first team following his spell on loan at Kelty Hearts in the first half of the season.

Barron has been a regular member of new Dons boss Jim Goodwin’s side since his arrival in February and the Aberdeen manager is keen to make the teenager an integral member of his squad next season.

Aberdeen will be in no rush to part company with their emerging prospect and it would take a significant fee to entice the Dons into selling a player who signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with the club in January.

Dons midfielder Barron has been focused on the challenge of establishing himself in Goodwin’s side next season.

It was a poor campaign for the Dons but a breakthrough one for Barron.

He said: “I was maybe thinking I would come back and make a debut or something but I got my chance and I took it.

“It’s been great personally for me, getting back on loan from Kelty and playing and starting as many games as I did.

“It was a bit disappointing on a whole and we didn’t finish where we wanted to finish but now we’re all focused on next season and going and putting things right.

“Hopefully I can cement myself in that team and go on and have another good season.”