‘She brought us all together and that needs celebrating’: Aberdeen street party icing on cake for Platinum Jubilee

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations are drawing to an end, one street party in Aberdeen proved to be the icing on the cake.

Flags and colourful bunting brightened the granite walls of the city’s Victoria Street as dozens of neighbours gathered for a day of fun, music and laughter.

With the sun shining over the street “as a blessing”, families filled the area with tables and chairs to enjoy a freshly grilled burger and a nicely chilled drink.

Organiser Lorraine Boyle was overjoyed to see weeks of planning come to life, with friends – old and new – coming together to raise their glasses in cheer and excitement.

‘It’s all about kindness’

The 58-year-old said: “A whole lot of us neighbours came out this morning to put up the bunting and get everything ready, so it’s really been going on since 9am. And everything has been fantastic.

“It’s been a lot, but everybody has been so happy – it makes all of it worth it. It’s been all about kindness and friendliness today, and that’s the main thing.”

Miss Boyle, who has been living on the street for 13 years, added this has been a “wonderful” opportunity for all neighbours to meet and get to know each other.

Co-organiser Debs Young, 56, said: “We really wanted to get people out and about as most of us didn’t even know our neighbours. And it’s been an absolutely lovely day with loads of food, drinks and music.

“It really is a once in a lifetime special occasion and the highlight has definitely been meeting everybody and making new friends – long may this continue.”

A sweat treat for all neighbours

One of the highlights of the event was a baking competition that had people of all ages drooling at the sumptuous treats laid out before them – each with their own special twist.

And after an intense rivalry, Evelyn Pethick, who had donned a stunning dress in the colours of the British flag, came top of the class with her Pimm’s cake.

The 66-year-old said: “We didn’t expect so many people to come but the turnout has been amazing, and of course the weather is an absolute blessing.

“Many people have lived on this street for years and still didn’t know each other. But now we are all here together and we can thank her [the Queen] for that.

“That’s what this day has been all about – all of us, whether Scottish, Irish or English – just coming together and celebrating.”

‘She brought us all together – and that needs celebrating’

Countless events have been held over the last three days to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with ceremonies, street parties and family picnics.

For friends Josh Milne, 19, Alistair Eddie, 20, and Angus Hogg, 21, the festivities on Victoria Street were a chance to experience the “great atmosphere” of a street party.

Erica Woollcombe, 60, who also joined the fun on the street said: “No one has done so much in public service as she has and this was probably one of the best thing of all. After all the negatives in the last two years, all the political arguments and what not, she brought us back together.

“We really needed this and it’s amazing – open streets, no traffic, lovely people and laughter. It’s the simple things in life that are the best.”