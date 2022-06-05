‘She brought us all together and that needs celebrating’: Aberdeen street party icing on cake for Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘She brought us all together and that needs celebrating’: Aberdeen street party icing on cake for Platinum Jubilee

By Denny Andonova
June 5, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 7:23 pm
Dozens gathered on Victoria Street in Aberdeen for colourful celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Dozens gathered on Victoria Street in Aberdeen for colourful celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

As the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations are drawing to an end, one street party in Aberdeen proved to be the icing on the cake.

Flags and colourful bunting brightened the granite walls of the city’s Victoria Street as dozens of neighbours gathered for a day of fun, music and laughter.

With the sun shining over the street “as a blessing”, families filled the area with tables and chairs to enjoy a freshly grilled burger and a nicely chilled drink.

Organiser Lorraine Boyle was overjoyed to see weeks of planning come to life, with friends – old and new – coming together to raise their glasses in cheer and excitement.

Event organiser Lorraine Boyle has been hard at work for weeks to plan the colourful celebrations on Victoria Street.<br />Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

‘It’s all about kindness’

The 58-year-old said: “A whole lot of us neighbours came out this morning to put up the bunting and get everything ready, so it’s really been going on since 9am. And everything has been fantastic.

“It’s been a lot, but everybody has been so happy – it makes all of it worth it. It’s been all about kindness and friendliness today, and that’s the main thing.”

Miss Boyle, who has been living on the street for 13 years, added this has been a “wonderful” opportunity for all neighbours to meet and get to know each other.

Co-organiser Debs Young, 56, said: “We really wanted to get people out and about as most of us didn’t even know our neighbours. And it’s been an absolutely lovely day with loads of food, drinks and music.

“It really is a once in a lifetime special occasion and the highlight has definitely been meeting everybody and making new friends – long may this continue.”

A sweat treat for all neighbours

One of the highlights of the event was a baking competition that had people of all ages drooling at the sumptuous treats laid out before them – each with their own special twist.

And after an intense rivalry, Evelyn Pethick, who had donned a stunning dress in the colours of the British flag, came top of the class with her Pimm’s cake.

Erica Woollacombe with her entry into the streets cake baking competition. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

The 66-year-old said: “We didn’t expect so many people to come but the turnout has been amazing, and of course the weather is an absolute blessing.

“Many people have lived on this street for years and still didn’t know each other. But now we are all here together and we can thank her [the Queen] for that.

“That’s what this day has been all about – all of us, whether Scottish, Irish or English – just coming together and celebrating.”

‘She brought us all together – and that needs celebrating’

Countless events have been held over the last three days to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with ceremonies, street parties and family picnics.

For friends Josh Milne, 19, Alistair Eddie, 20, and Angus Hogg, 21, the festivities on Victoria Street were a chance to experience the “great atmosphere” of a street party.

Pictured at the party are: Calum Fraser, Chris Cowie, Philip Anderson, Norma Stratton, John and Evelyn Pethick. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.

Erica Woollcombe, 60, who also joined the fun on the street said: “No one has done so much in public service as she has and this was probably one of the best thing of all. After all the negatives in the last two years, all the political arguments and what not, she brought us back together.

“We really needed this and it’s amazing – open streets, no traffic, lovely people and laughter. It’s the simple things in life that are the best.”

[[title]]