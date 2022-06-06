‘You’re eating like a pig’: Portlethen care worker found to have caused emotional and physical harm to residents By Ross Hempseed June 6, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 6:07 pm 0 The Scottish Social Services and Care Inspectorate offices, Riverside Drive, Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Inverness care worker struck off after abusing ‘position of power’ Moray support worker who ‘danced around’ room wearing client’s scarf receives warning Aberdeen carer struck off after ‘swiping’ at face of vulnerable man who can’t speak Inverness community support worker warned after ‘terrifying’ vulnerable service user