Three Highland and islands homes in running to be Scotland’s Home of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three Highland and islands homes in running to be Scotland’s Home of the Year

By Chris Cromar
June 6, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 7:47 pm
exterior of Mack Lodge, the Aberdeenshire property featured on BBC's Home of the year
Mack Lodge in Aberdeenshire also featured in this year's show.

Three houses in the Highlands and islands are in the running to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022 in tonight’s finale of the popular BBC series.

The 10-part series has seen architect Michael Angus, interior designer Anna Campbell Jones and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers visit 27 homes across the length and breadth of Scotland.

Lorne Cottage in Fort William will face competition from New Tolsta in Stornoway and the Kirkwall’s Pastel House, along with six others from across the country for the title.

Lorne Cottage, Fort William

Dating from around 1800, Lorne Cottage is home to  Arran, Ciara and their dog, Ghost. The property boasts bold colours and a unique design, with entry to the home coming via the snug.

New Tolsta, Stornoway

The early 20th Century croft house New Tolsta in Stornoway is home to artist Tom. He purchased the property in 2006.

He has restored the croft house to create a home full of his artwork and traditional pieces of furniture.

Pastel House, Kirkwall

This Victorian townhouse is home to Jay and Rob, along with their dogs Ely and Margo, and cat Royal Tenenbaum. The home has vibrant shades including gold-leafed stairs and distinctive pastel palettes in  each room.

Each property showcased a vast range of home styles ranging from cosy little homes to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breathtaking renovations, quirky conversions and environmentally-friendly houses.

Challengers

Filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover, which was designed by architect Charles Rennie Macintosh, the three homes in the north will fight for the title against:

  • Ostro Passive House, Kippen
  • Firestation House, Hawick
  • The Victorian Terrace, Edinburgh
  • Pentland View, Elsrickle
  • Rhu boathouse, Helensburgh
  • The Old Waterworks, Fife

The fifth series of the show begins filming later this month, with applications open until June 10.

The whole of series four can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]