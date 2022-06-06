Three Highland and islands homes in running to be Scotland’s Home of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three houses in the Highlands and islands are in the running to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2022 in tonight’s finale of the popular BBC series.

The 10-part series has seen architect Michael Angus, interior designer Anna Campbell Jones and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers visit 27 homes across the length and breadth of Scotland.

Lorne Cottage in Fort William will face competition from New Tolsta in Stornoway and the Kirkwall’s Pastel House, along with six others from across the country for the title.

Lorne Cottage, Fort William

Dating from around 1800, Lorne Cottage is home to Arran, Ciara and their dog, Ghost. The property boasts bold colours and a unique design, with entry to the home coming via the snug.

New Tolsta, Stornoway

The early 20th Century croft house New Tolsta in Stornoway is home to artist Tom. He purchased the property in 2006.

He has restored the croft house to create a home full of his artwork and traditional pieces of furniture.

Pastel House, Kirkwall

This Victorian townhouse is home to Jay and Rob, along with their dogs Ely and Margo, and cat Royal Tenenbaum. The home has vibrant shades including gold-leafed stairs and distinctive pastel palettes in each room.

Each property showcased a vast range of home styles ranging from cosy little homes to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breathtaking renovations, quirky conversions and environmentally-friendly houses.

Challengers

Filmed at Glasgow’s House For An Art Lover, which was designed by architect Charles Rennie Macintosh, the three homes in the north will fight for the title against:

Ostro Passive House, Kippen

Firestation House, Hawick

The Victorian Terrace, Edinburgh

Pentland View, Elsrickle

Rhu boathouse, Helensburgh

The Old Waterworks, Fife

The fifth series of the show begins filming later this month, with applications open until June 10.

The whole of series four can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer.