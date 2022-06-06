Engine comes out of car after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An engine dropped out a car involved in a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

Officers received calls alerting them to the incident at Provost Fraser Drive in Northfield at around 6.30pm this evening.

The road was closed and six officers are currently in attendance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a two-car crash at 6:30pm on Provost Fraser Drive.”

Fire and ambulance services were also contacted, with the former being alerted at 6:28pm.

A fire spokeswoman said crews “made the scene safe” but no further action was necessary.