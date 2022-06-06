Engine comes out of car after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road By Chris Cromar June 6, 2022, 8:02 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 8:23 am One of the vehicles that was involved in the crash. Picture by Paul Glendell [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An engine dropped out a car involved in a two-car crash in Aberdeen. Officers received calls alerting them to the incident at Provost Fraser Drive in Northfield at around 6.30pm this evening. The road was closed and six officers are currently in attendance. One of the vehicles that was involved in the crash. Picture by Paul Glendell A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to reports of a two-car crash at 6:30pm on Provost Fraser Drive.” Fire and ambulance services were also contacted, with the former being alerted at 6:28pm. A fire spokeswoman said crews “made the scene safe” but no further action was necessary. The engine of one of the vehicles lies on the road. Picture by Paul Glendell Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Police name man killed in motorcycle crash in Moray Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a rapist athlete Fours teens and a pensioner taken to hospital following two-vehicle A96 crash near Nairn