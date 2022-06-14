Young Aberdeen entrepreneur turns childhood passion for knitting into business to modernise hobby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Aberdeen entrepreneur is striving to modernise Scotland’s knitting culture after turning her childhood hobby into a business.

Lucy Fisher from Aberdeen launched her online firm Knit It in the throws of the Covid pandemic.

She began knitting at just aged eight-years-old, following in the footsteps of both her mum Marie and her 81-year-old grandmother Marge.

The 26-year-old remembers her first creation, as a “nightmare” scarf full of holes.

Miss Fisher said: “My grandma and my mum both taught me as they are quite keen knitters. My auntie, more when I was an early teenager, did a lot of knitting.

“My grandma was a huge influence. She used to knit little outfits for our toys so I always remember dressing them up.

“I was always quite artistic and crafty so just to follow in the footsteps and join in, was quite an enjoyable thing to do.

“Its nice that we can all still connect with the same hobby.”

Breaking down barriers

Almost two decades on, Miss Fisher has taken things to the next level, by turning her childhood passion into an online business.

Knit It aims to inspire the younger generations to pick up their needles and start knitting via an interactive online platform.

The young businesswoman aims to break down the barriers for first time learners by digitalising the trait and simplifying the “difficult” instructions.

“When I was learning to knit I did find all the patterns quite difficult,” she added.

“Its potentially one of the biggest barriers to young people is how complex the instructions are.

“I think if you don’t have people to teach you, there is almost no chance that you are going to learn how to do it.

“It also made me realise that knitting is still really old fashioned in that respect so could there be a way to modernise, make it understandable for young people and update it, digitalise it the way everything else has moved on. Almost reinvent the way that you learn and the way that you follow patterns.”

Award winning concept

The 26-year-old has now gone on to receive national recognition for her concept by becoming one of 19 winners of the Young Innovators Next Steps award by Innovate UK.

Miss Fisher will be offered support over the next 12 months followed by a £50,000 grant to help grow her business.

The award is the latest in a long line of succession, having previously been crowned one of two winners in the annual Converge Challenge awards scheme last year.

Speaking of her success, the former Robert Gordon University graduate said: “It is unbelievable. I can remember the moment when I got the email, I just was speechless.

“I’ve always enjoyed business. I used to watch programmes like the Apprentice and Dragons Den and for some reason I just always wanted to do it

“I think creating a product, its the design aspect that I like and the ideas and making them real. That’s the bit that really hooks me.

“To be your own boss as well is the ultimate goal really, in order to have that lifestyle that allows you to follow a passion.”

Knit It was born through Miss Fisher’s desire to future proof the traditional craft, by making it fun-filled, simple and user friendly.

The 26-year-old is now in the throws of creating an online app.

She added: “Its come at the right time. We’re at a crucial point to get the product over the line and out to the world so this is just going to be such a big help for that and make the dream happen.

“Within Scotland there is such a rich cultural history and heritage with knitting so I just don’t want to see the craft get lost behind all the technology.

“I think we need to find a way to revive it; even if that means combining it with tech but also ensuring the longevity of such a wonderful thing to do.”