Expansion at Inverness Athletic as new team get set to join Under-18 Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Expansion at Inverness Athletic as new team get set to join Under-18 Highland League

By Paul Chalk
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
From left: Graham Linton, Reece Shaw and Chris Hunter, who will coach Inverness Athletic next season in the Under-18 Highland League.
From left: Graham Linton, Reece Shaw and Chris Hunter, who will coach Inverness Athletic next season in the Under-18 Highland League.

Inverness Athletic are continuing to flourish as a new team and management makes its entrance in the Under-18 Highland League for the coming season.

The Highland capital team aims to provide young players in Inverness and surrounding areas with an opportunity to step into the world of adult football and their initial application to join the HL division has been accepted.

Their senior side play in the North Caledonian League and the chance for its 18s to kick on against Highland League opponents of the same age is another big step forward.

Graham Linton and Chris Hunter have been confirmed as the under-18s’ managers. Both have a wealth of youth football experience and have enjoyed a successful period with Balloan FC over the past four years.

The co-bosses bring with them the majority of their Balloan FC squad, mixed in with some new signings, who have recently finished the Under-16s Highland League season where they more than held their own against established Highland League outfits.

New squad to get ready for action

Linton and Hunter are confident the starlets will rise to the challenge of taking on players in a competitive environment.

They said: “We are both delighted to be taking up the role of under-18s manager with Inverness Athletic.

“It’s very exciting to be given this opportunity as it’s a new chapter in the club’s history and one that we can’t wait to get started on.

“We are both looking forward to working with the brilliant squad of players we have had for a few years now, along with adding some new faces, and can’t wait to see how they fair in the next step of their development playing against Highland League sides.”

Linton and Hunter will be joined by young footballer Reece Shaw, who comes on board as a coach.

Shaw, who played for the club in the NCL last season, has been working alongside the duo for a few years now and despite his tender age, has already completed several of his SFA coaching badges.

Pathway opens for north teenagers

Club secretary Grant Donald reckons exciting times lie ahead for Athletic on the back of this news.

He said: “It’s another exciting chapter for the club.

“To be able to offer young players the opportunity to continue their football development with us at under-18 level is a fantastic step forward.

“Much the same as with our exciting amateur side, we see an under-18s side as a great way to not only keep lads playing football from the age of 16, but also as a good way to support the first-team with talented young players.

“This opportunity has only been made possible by our great link with Balloan FC and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.

“There is still a lot of work to do before a ball is kicked, but we are delighted to get this announced and can’t wait to see the lads playing this coming season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]