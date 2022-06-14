Expansion at Inverness Athletic as new team get set to join Under-18 Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Athletic are continuing to flourish as a new team and management makes its entrance in the Under-18 Highland League for the coming season.

The Highland capital team aims to provide young players in Inverness and surrounding areas with an opportunity to step into the world of adult football and their initial application to join the HL division has been accepted.

Their senior side play in the North Caledonian League and the chance for its 18s to kick on against Highland League opponents of the same age is another big step forward.

Graham Linton and Chris Hunter have been confirmed as the under-18s’ managers. Both have a wealth of youth football experience and have enjoyed a successful period with Balloan FC over the past four years.

The co-bosses bring with them the majority of their Balloan FC squad, mixed in with some new signings, who have recently finished the Under-16s Highland League season where they more than held their own against established Highland League outfits.

New squad to get ready for action

Linton and Hunter are confident the starlets will rise to the challenge of taking on players in a competitive environment.

They said: “We are both delighted to be taking up the role of under-18s manager with Inverness Athletic.

“It’s very exciting to be given this opportunity as it’s a new chapter in the club’s history and one that we can’t wait to get started on.

“We are both looking forward to working with the brilliant squad of players we have had for a few years now, along with adding some new faces, and can’t wait to see how they fair in the next step of their development playing against Highland League sides.”

Linton and Hunter will be joined by young footballer Reece Shaw, who comes on board as a coach.

Shaw, who played for the club in the NCL last season, has been working alongside the duo for a few years now and despite his tender age, has already completed several of his SFA coaching badges.

Pathway opens for north teenagers

Club secretary Grant Donald reckons exciting times lie ahead for Athletic on the back of this news.

He said: “It’s another exciting chapter for the club.

“To be able to offer young players the opportunity to continue their football development with us at under-18 level is a fantastic step forward.

“Much the same as with our exciting amateur side, we see an under-18s side as a great way to not only keep lads playing football from the age of 16, but also as a good way to support the first-team with talented young players.

“This opportunity has only been made possible by our great link with Balloan FC and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.

“There is still a lot of work to do before a ball is kicked, but we are delighted to get this announced and can’t wait to see the lads playing this coming season.”