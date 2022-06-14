Police launch investigation into video allegedly showing footballer Shay Logan fighting on Aberdeen street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched after a video allegedly showing footballer Shay Logan fighting on an Aberdeen street spread on social media.

The former Dons player appears to be involved in a brawl with another man outside a chip shop in the city centre in the video.

Mr Logan claims the fight was sparked after the man “abused [him] verbally”.

It is understood the incident occurred while the 34-year-old, who now plays for Cove Rangers, was out in the city with teammates on Friday.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Officers are aware of a video which appears to show a disturbance in the Aberdeen area. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

‘I’m not just a footballer, I’m a human being’

Taking to Instagram to share his version of events, Mr Logan said the video shows him “protecting” himself after the man “tried to physically attack” him.

He said: “When approached on Friday night, it was clear the (boy/man/lad) had an issue with me and repeatedly abused me verbally, which I did not retaliate to initially.

“Later, when he tried to physically attack me, I reacted in order to protect myself.”

He added: “Just because I am a footballer doesn’t mean uncalled for abuse is acceptable.

“I should be able to walk down the street without getting abused for no reason. I’m not just a footballer I’m a human being before anything.”