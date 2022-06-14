Police launch investigation into video allegedly showing footballer Shay Logan fighting on Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police launch investigation into video allegedly showing footballer Shay Logan fighting on Aberdeen street

By Lauren Robertson
June 14, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: June 14, 2022, 6:10 pm
Footballer Shay Logan
Shay Logan. Photo: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A police investigation has been launched after a video allegedly showing footballer Shay Logan fighting on an Aberdeen street spread on social media.

The former Dons player appears to be involved in a brawl with another man outside a chip shop in the city centre in the video.

Mr Logan claims the fight was sparked after the man “abused [him] verbally”.

It is understood the incident occurred while the 34-year-old, who now plays for Cove Rangers, was out in the city with teammates on Friday.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Officers are aware of a video which appears to show a disturbance in the Aberdeen area. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

‘I’m not just a footballer, I’m a human being’

Taking to Instagram to share his version of events, Mr Logan said the video shows him “protecting” himself after the man “tried to physically attack” him.

He said: “When approached on Friday night, it was clear the (boy/man/lad) had an issue with me and repeatedly abused me verbally, which I did not retaliate to initially.

“Later, when he tried to physically attack me, I reacted in order to protect myself.”

He added: “Just because I am a footballer doesn’t mean uncalled for abuse is acceptable.

“I should be able to walk down the street without getting abused for no reason. I’m not just a footballer I’m a human being before anything.”

