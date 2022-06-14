Body of dog recovered by Coastguard and lifeboat after cliff fall at Slains Castle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead lifeboat and two coastguard teams were called to help recover a young dog after it fell off the cliffs at Slains Castle.

Aberdeen coastguards received the call from the dog’s owners at 10:40am today after the incident occurred when they were walking at Slains Castle.

Peterhead lifeboat and two coastguard teams from Peterhead and Cruden Bay were deployed.

Coastguards from Cruden Bay arrived first on the scene at 11.05am. Nearly half an hour later, the body of the animal was found.

Described as a year-old English Pointer, a coastguard spokesman said: “The dog was recovered but unfortunately it was deceased.”

On the way back to hand over the pet to its owners in Peterhead, the lifeboat crew was diverted to help an occupant on a broken down fishing vessel.

The small boat was having engine problems and failing to start near Buchan Ness Lighthouse, Peterhead. The vessel had to be towed to Boddam Harbour at around 12.20pm.

Lifeboat crews then headed back to base at around 12.30pm.