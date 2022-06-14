Swimming lessons to be reallocated across city when Beach Leisure Centre pool closes ‘temporarily’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Swimming lessons to be reallocated across city when Beach Leisure Centre pool closes ‘temporarily’

Swimming lessons to be reallocated across city when Beach Leisure Centre pool closes ‘temporarily’

By Ellie Milne
June 14, 2022, 7:44 pm
The pool at the Beach Leisure Centre will temporarily close in August. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
The pool at the Beach Leisure Centre will temporarily close in August. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

Youngsters due to take swimming lessons at the Beach Leisure Centre will be allocated to new pool after it closes.

Sport Aberdeen and Aberdeen City Council today announced the popular pool in Aberdeen will shut “temporarily” from August 21 due to “unsustainable” energy costs.

Alistair Robertson, managing director for Sport Aberdeen, said the decision had not been taken lightly – but could save up to £500,000, essentially protecting other venues across the city.

The pool will remain open throughout the summer holidays, and the “dry” facilities such as the gym, sports hall and fitness classes will continue thereafter.

A review on the future of the pool will be held in spring. If energy prices have eased, Sport Aberdeen say they will “hopefully” be able to reopen.

But in the meantime, hundreds of people have asked what the closure means for their children’s swimming lessons – with the waiting list already long as a result of the pandemic.

Aberdeen Beach Leisure Pool is being "temporarily" decommissioned
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Pool is being “temporarily” decommissioned. Picture by Amanda Gordon.

What will happen to swimming lessons?

The Beach Leisure Centre pool is one of the locations used for Sport Aberdeen’s Learn to Swim programme. They run swimming lessons for school-aged children 50 weeks out of the year with a two-week break over Christmas.

Sport Aberdeen has said all participants of the programme have been contacted directly about the pool closure.

The plan is to reallocate children to Sport Aberdeen’s other pools, such as Bridge of Don, Bucksburn, Cults, Lochside and Tullos.

The new pool at Get active @ Northfield is also expected to open this summer, and Sport Aberdeen has confirmed some children’s lessons will be reallocated here.

Refurbishment of former Northfield Swimming Pool is well underway. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

Lessons are also currently held at Aberdeen Grammar School, Dyce Primary School, Dyce Academy and Orchard Brae School.

Sport Aberdeen will be back in touch at the end of this month to let programme participants know where their lessons will continue.

Parents have also taken to social media to voice their concerns about the future of their children’s swimming lessons, with several saying it is already difficult to get a place.

Frank Burke wrote: “This is a joke, both my girls go here for swimming lessons. They have three different levels of swimming classes including baby and parents running every 30 minutes every weekday afternoon and also weekends.

“The amount of children that will lose places is unreal.”

Sara-Louise Paterson commented: “What a shame. It’s going to be really difficult to fit all those lessons in elsewhere. We’ve waited ages to get a space for my three-year-old. I hope they manage to fit everyone in elsewhere but it’s going to a hard job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]