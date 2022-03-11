Work on new Aberdeen sports centre on course for summer completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work on new Aberdeen sports centre on course for summer completion

By Lottie Hood
March 11, 2022, 8:42 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 9:06 pm
Refurbishment of former Northfield Swimming Pool is well underway. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.
Refurbishment of former Northfield Swimming Pool is well underway. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

Work to transform an Aberdeen swimming pool into a new leisure centre is progressing well.

The former Northfield Swimming Pool is being upgraded to become SportAberdeen’s latest @Get Active venue, and has been hailed as one of the “best health and wellbeing facilities of its kind” in the city.

As well as the pool, the new centre will have a fitness suite and studios, as well as changing facilities and clinical suites for NHS Grampian.

The centre is expected to open in late summer.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of SportScotland – which awarded the project a £100,000 grant – visited the site this week to check its progress.

He said: “It’s terrific to see the progress on Northfield Pool. This will be a fantastic asset for the local community, and a great addition to the sports facilities on offer across Aberdeen.

“It is thanks to National Lottery, which raises £30million a week for Good Causes, that we are able to invest in projects like the Northfield Pool, providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity.”

An ‘impressive venue’ for Northfield community

Sportscotland is working in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen on the project and construction is being carried out by CHAP Group.

Tony Dawson, chairman of Sport Aberdeen, said that they are looking forward to opening the doors at Get active @ Northfield. He said: “It is fantastic for us to receive endorsement from sportscotland and we are delighted that Sport Aberdeen is a trusted partner to deliver this project effectively.

“We know this will be an impressive venue for the Northfield community to enjoy and hope that individuals of all ages and abilities will feel inspired to get active and make use of the variety of facilities.”

Grant Duncan, senior project manager at sportscotland, Councillor Jenny Laing, leader of Aberdeen City Council and Tony Dawson, chairman at Sport Aberdeen at the building. Supplied by Sport Aberdeen.

City council leader Jenny Laing, who also visited the site, added: “We are proud to be working with partners to deliver a pool and fitness centre that will benefit not just the people of Northfield and Mastrick but communities across the city.

“The investment is line with our commitment to providing opportunities to improve physical and mental health, and in addition it will better position the facility to be financially self-sustaining in the future.”

The construction is more than halfway to completion. The next phase will include installing external cladding and further works to the pool.

