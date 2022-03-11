Work on new Aberdeen sports centre on course for summer completion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to transform an Aberdeen swimming pool into a new leisure centre is progressing well.

The former Northfield Swimming Pool is being upgraded to become SportAberdeen’s latest @Get Active venue, and has been hailed as one of the “best health and wellbeing facilities of its kind” in the city.

As well as the pool, the new centre will have a fitness suite and studios, as well as changing facilities and clinical suites for NHS Grampian.

The centre is expected to open in late summer.

Stewart Harris, chief executive of SportScotland – which awarded the project a £100,000 grant – visited the site this week to check its progress.

He said: “It’s terrific to see the progress on Northfield Pool. This will be a fantastic asset for the local community, and a great addition to the sports facilities on offer across Aberdeen.

“It is thanks to National Lottery, which raises £30million a week for Good Causes, that we are able to invest in projects like the Northfield Pool, providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity.”

An ‘impressive venue’ for Northfield community

Sportscotland is working in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen on the project and construction is being carried out by CHAP Group.

Tony Dawson, chairman of Sport Aberdeen, said that they are looking forward to opening the doors at Get active @ Northfield. He said: “It is fantastic for us to receive endorsement from sportscotland and we are delighted that Sport Aberdeen is a trusted partner to deliver this project effectively.

“We know this will be an impressive venue for the Northfield community to enjoy and hope that individuals of all ages and abilities will feel inspired to get active and make use of the variety of facilities.”

City council leader Jenny Laing, who also visited the site, added: “We are proud to be working with partners to deliver a pool and fitness centre that will benefit not just the people of Northfield and Mastrick but communities across the city.

“The investment is line with our commitment to providing opportunities to improve physical and mental health, and in addition it will better position the facility to be financially self-sustaining in the future.”

The construction is more than halfway to completion. The next phase will include installing external cladding and further works to the pool.