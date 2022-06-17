Police appeal after theft of medicine from Huntly vet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information following the late-night break-in and theft of animal medicine from a vet centre in Huntly.

The incident, at 2.45am on Thursday, June 16, took place at the Strathbogie Veterinary Centre on Gordon Street.

Thieves stole animal medication and equipment from the premises.

Police are following a “positive line” of inquiry but, are eager to trace the medication.

Detective Scott Dowie, of Fraserburgh CID, said: “It is vital that we track down these stolen items as soon as possible. The medication is only suitable for animal use and could be extremely harmful to health if used by a person.

50ml and 100ml bottles

“It is in 50ml and 100ml bottles and I would urge anyone who is offered anything like this or comes across it to call police immediately.”

Strathbogie Veterinary Centre offers care to cats and dogs, but also to farm animals – including horses.

Mr Dowie continued: “If you saw anything suspicious, or have dash-cam or private CCTV that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3423 of Thursday, 16 June, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”