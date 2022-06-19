Woman taken to hospital after being hit by police car on emergency call in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a police vehicle responding to an emergency call in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm on Saturday, June 18 on King Street outside the Lemon Tree.

The 23-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle responding to an emergency call.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and her injuries are said to be non-life threatening and nobody else was injured.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 7.25pm on Saturday, 18 June, a police vehicle responding to an emergency call was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on King Street, Aberdeen.

“The 23-year-old female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“No-one else was hurt. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”