Woman taken to hospital after being hit by police car on emergency call in Aberdeen By Ross Hempseed June 19, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 3:11 pm Police in attendance at an incident in King Street, Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson. A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a police vehicle responding to an emergency call in Aberdeen. The incident happened at around 7.25pm on Saturday, June 18 on King Street outside the Lemon Tree. The 23-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a police vehicle responding to an emergency call. She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and her injuries are said to be non-life threatening and nobody else was injured. A police spokeswoman said: "Around 7.25pm on Saturday, 18 June, a police vehicle responding to an emergency call was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on King Street, Aberdeen. "The 23-year-old female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. "No-one else was hurt. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."