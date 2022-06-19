Golf: Paul Lawrie claims wire-to-wire win at European Legends Links Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Lawrie claimed his first win in almost three years after cruising to victory in the Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose Golf and Country Club.

The 1999 Open champion’s win on the Legends Tour comes a week after he lost a playoff for the Jersey Legends title to Richard Green.

Lawrie established a one-shot lead after Friday’s first round and doubled his advantage to two strokes after Saturday’s second round.

He wasted little time in pulling away from the chasing pack, led by Englishman Paul Streeter, as he moved four shots clear after five holes thanks to birdies at the second and fifth holes.

That lead increased further to six holes following further birdies at the ninth and 10th.

Lawrie dropped shots at the 12th and 18th but by then there was little chance of him being caught.

Despite his two bogeys Lawrie finished with a two-under-par 70 and 11 under overall for the tournament.

He won the tournament by three strokes with fellow Scot Euan McIntosh claiming second on eight under after a closing 69.

Aberdonian Lawrie recorded his last Legends Tour victory in 2019 at the Scottish Senior Open at Craigielaw Golf Club.