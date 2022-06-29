New partnership with Aberdeen University to provide 24/7 mental health support to over 13,000 students

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spectrum.Life has announced a partnership with Aberdeen University which will provide over 13,000 students with 24/7 access to mental health and wellbeing support.

The new partnership will ensure students will have access to a team of counsellors and psychotherapists from Spectrum.Life at anytime of the day.

A whole host of digital content will be available online and through an app and access to the company’s Digital Gym and Digital Wellbeing Series will also be included.

Ensuring students get the help needed

As a leading provider of corporate and student mental health and wellbeing services, Spectrum.Life has developed thousands of hours of tailored content for Aberdeen University.

Created by clinical experts, it will cover all key aspects on topics of health, wellbeing, fitness, nutrition and mindfulness.

Dr. Emelina Ellis, director of clinical operations at Spectrum.Life said they were “delighted” to have the opportunity.

“Student mental health and wellbeing is a major concern and priority for third-level institutions globally,” she said. “The demand on existing, on-site resources is now greater than ever before.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with the University of Aberdeen to provide enhanced mental health and wellbeing support their student population, aiding their fantastic in-house team and ensuring that all students can get the support they need.”

A ‘significant increase in demand’ for support

The created service is designed to be fully-integrated into existing on-site student mental health and wellbeing resources already available at the university.

Nick Edwards, acting deputy director of people and head of student support, of University of Aberdeen said the pandemic has only increased the need for mental health support.

He said: “For a number of years we, like the rest of the sector, have seen a significant increase in the demand for mental health support and post-pandemic it has become even more important that our students have the ability to speak to a trained professional as soon as possible if they need support.

“Working with Spectrum.Life we’ve been able to enhance our existing student support services to ensure that our students have access to immediate in-the-moment support which can work alongside our own services to ensure each student is getting the appropriate level of care for their situation at the right time.”