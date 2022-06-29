New partnership with Aberdeen University to provide 24/7 mental health support to over 13,000 students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New partnership with Aberdeen University to provide 24/7 mental health support to over 13,000 students

By Lottie Hood
June 29, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 2:34 pm
Students will have access to counsellors at all hours and thousands of hours of content on mental health and wellbeing. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Students will have access to counsellors at all hours and thousands of hours of content on mental health and wellbeing. Supplied by Shutterstock.

Spectrum.Life has announced a partnership with Aberdeen University which will provide over 13,000 students with 24/7 access to mental health and wellbeing support.

The new partnership will ensure students will have access to a team of counsellors and psychotherapists from Spectrum.Life at anytime of the day.

A whole host of digital content will be available online and through an app and access to the company’s Digital Gym and Digital Wellbeing Series will also be included.

Ensuring students get the help needed

Students will also have access to the content via an app. Picture by Scott Baxter.

As a leading provider of corporate and student mental health and wellbeing services, Spectrum.Life has developed thousands of hours of tailored content for Aberdeen University.

Created by clinical experts, it will cover all key aspects on topics of health, wellbeing, fitness, nutrition and mindfulness.

Dr. Emelina Ellis, director of clinical operations at Spectrum.Life said they were “delighted” to have the opportunity.

“Student mental health and wellbeing is a major concern and priority for third-level institutions globally,” she said. “The demand on existing, on-site resources is now greater than ever before.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with the University of Aberdeen to provide enhanced mental health and wellbeing support their student population, aiding their fantastic in-house team and ensuring that all students can get the support they need.”

A ‘significant increase in demand’ for support

The created service is designed to be fully-integrated into existing on-site student mental health and wellbeing resources already available at the university.

Nick Edwards, acting deputy director of people and head of student support, of University of Aberdeen said the pandemic has only increased the need for mental health support.

He said: “For a number of years we, like the rest of the sector, have seen a significant increase in the demand for mental health support and post-pandemic it has become even more important that our students have the ability to speak to a trained professional as soon as possible if they need support.

“Working with Spectrum.Life we’ve been able to enhance our existing student support services to ensure that our students have access to immediate in-the-moment support which can work alongside our own services to ensure each student is getting the appropriate level of care for their situation at the right time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal