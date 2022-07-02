Appeal launched to trace missing Aberdeen man Martin Andrew Youngson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing Aberdeen man who was last seen three days ago.

Martin Andrew Youngson was last seen in the Ross Crescent area of the city at around 12pm on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is described a being around 5ft 6ins tall with short brown hair and facial tattoos.

Police are now appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Sergeant Richard Roach said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Martin and would ask anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1353 of July 1.