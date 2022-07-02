Police plea for help after body found in water at Glencoe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are looking for help from the public to identify a man whose body was found in Glencoe.

The man was discovered in water at Lochan Na Craoibhe at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing but officers have not yet been able to identify the man.

He is believed to be between 40 and 60-years-old and is described as being white with dark hair.

When found, he was wearing a size XL Regatta light blue waterproof jacket and a size XXL Pep&Co purple or mauve t-shirt with a palm trees graphic on the front.

He was also wearing size 10 black Gelert walking boots.

Urging people to come forward

Officers confirmed a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine his cause of death, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis, from Aviemore Police Office, said: “Extensive police inquiries are continuing to identify this man.

“Despite our investigations, we have not been able to establish who he is, and we are appealing to the public for any assistance so we can notify his next-of-kin.

“I would urge anyone who recognises his description to please come forward.

“I’m also appealing for witnesses who may have been in the local area in the past week.

“Alternatively, if you have concerns about a male family member or friend who matches this description, and has not been in contact, then please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2817 from June 29.