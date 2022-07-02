Police plea for help after body found in water at Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police plea for help after body found in water at Glencoe

By Ellie Milne
July 2, 2022, 8:16 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 8:03 am
Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man.
Police are looking for help from the public to identify a man whose body was found in Glencoe.

The man was discovered in water at Lochan Na Craoibhe at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing but officers have not yet been able to identify the man.

He is believed to be between 40 and 60-years-old and is described as being white with dark hair.

When found, he was wearing a size XL Regatta light blue waterproof jacket and a size XXL Pep&Co purple or mauve t-shirt with a palm trees graphic on the front.

He was also wearing size 10 black Gelert walking boots.

Urging people to come forward

Officers confirmed a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine his cause of death, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Louise Thewlis, from Aviemore Police Office, said: “Extensive police inquiries are continuing to identify this man.

“Despite our investigations, we have not been able to establish who he is, and we are appealing to the public for any assistance so we can notify his next-of-kin.

“I would urge anyone who recognises his description to please come forward.

“I’m also appealing for witnesses who may have been in the local area in the past week.

“Alternatively, if you have concerns about a male family member or friend who matches this description, and has not been in contact, then please let us know.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2817 from June 29.

