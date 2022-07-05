‘Police state’ fears as Aberdeen councillors prepare to debate abortion protest buffer zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Police state’ fears as Aberdeen councillors prepare to debate abortion protest buffer zone

By Alastair Gossip
July 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 10:01 am
Aberdeen councillors will debate the introduction of a protest-free abortion buffer zone next week. Picture by DCT Media.
Aberdeen could become one of Scotland’s first cities to trial a protest buffer zone around abortion clinics – if the first minister agrees to help with a local byelaw.

Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP city councillors have asked for her help in setting up the pilot scheme, as they try to regain control of a Town House row about their lack of urgency on the matter.

On Wednesday July 13  councillors will discuss plans for a byelaw as a stop gap until the Scottish Government might introduce new nationwide laws.

But there are fears limiting protest could lead to a “police state” in Scotland.

Last month the first minister announced Edinburgh and Glasgow could become Scotland’s first cities to bring in protest-free buffers.

The zones are to impose a 150-metre radius around clinics.

Government to look at ‘all options’ for abortion protest buffer zones – including in Aberdeen

And, now there are calls for this preliminary scheme to be extended in the north-east.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking at a summit on abortion care last week.
A Scottish Government spokeswoman told us they were working “as quickly as is practicable”.

She said: “We have committed to convene further discussions with local government on how best to make progress to protect patient rights and look at using byelaws to establish buffer zones.

“We will discuss all options with council umbrella body Cosla and local authorities.

“Women must be able to access abortion services without fear of harassment or intimidation in any way.”

Former depute provost’s fears for ‘democratic right to peaceful protest’

It comes as a former depute provost of Aberdeen attacks the plans, claiming they are an undemocratic means of “more control” for the government.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Jennifer Stewart – who made it clear she believes in everyone’s right to choose to have an abortion – is keen to protect the right to “peaceful protest and peaceful prayer”.

However, with the US Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, there are fears similar groups might be “emboldened” to protest at facilities across the country.

Earlier this year, American-based anti-abortion group 40 Days For Life held a prayer vigil at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Council to debate an Aberdeen abortion buffer zone

And last week, Lord Provost David Cameron twice refused to allow debate on the need for a buffer zone at the Town House.

Councillors will now discuss the plans at a special meeting, after Mr Cameron refused to hear it last week as it was brought to him “too late”.

His decision was in spite of a promise of buffer zones in the SNP’s own Aberdeen manifesto ahead of the council elections in May.

Councillor Deena Tissera is calling for help from the first minister in setting up an Aberdeen abortion protest buffer zone at the hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Labour group health spokeswoman Deena Tissera – who brought forward the motion for debate – has since written to the first minister.

She urged Nicola Sturgeon to reiterate her support for a byelaw, and “have a word” with the SNP council group to ensure it progresses quickly.

Her letter was quickly followed by another from the Aberdeen SNP deputy group leader Miranda Radley who acknowledged introducing buffer zones would be “complex and challenging”.

Council operations convener and SNP group deputy leader Miranda Radley has asked First Minister Sturgeon for help setting up an abortion protest buffer zone in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
She added: “But I am resolute in belief that we need to see one established in Aberdeen, by whatever means.”

“I noted with great interest that you suggested a ‘test council’, or perhaps more than one council, could potentially proceed with a byelaw.

“I would be grateful if you could consider Aberdeen City Council to be a ‘test council’, and I would welcome any support that you could offer to help establish a buffer zone in Aberdeen.”

‘Police state’ concerns if protest buffer zones are introduced

The timing of the debate – in the council summer recess due to the earlier refusal to allow debate last week – is a worry for Mrs Stewart.

“I am concerned that something as important as this is being debated during the recess,” the Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Hazlehead councillor told us.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart has concerns that an Aberdeen abortion buffer zone could limit 'the democratic right to peaceful protest'. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
A Roman Catholic, she said she doesn’t support abortion but accepts “everyone has the right to choose”.

Mrs Stewart, who served as the chairwoman of her local Society for the Protection of Unborn Children group in her teens, believes there is a risk to democracy with such laws.

SPUC is the oldest pro-life campaigning organisation in the world.

She added: “What I am saying is there is a risk to the democratic process and the right for peaceful protest and peaceful prayer.

“If people want to hold a night vigil, they should be able to. They don’t have to be right at the door.

“Do we then expand this across the board? Will trade unions be allowed to march down Union Street?

“People should be allowed a voice to be able to protest. It is not against the person, it is against the outcome.

“If you put buffer zones in place, we will be living in a more controlled country, almost like a police state.”

Pro-choice protest to be held in Aberdeen amid calls for introduction of abortion buffer zones

