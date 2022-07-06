Aberdeen dancers hope to represent Granite City on world stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen dancers hope to represent Granite City on world stage

By Chris Cromar
July 6, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 5:42 pm
Dancers from Aberdeen Cheer and Dance Company are hoping to perform in London and Florida next year. Picture supplied by Sharon Gill.
An Aberdeen dance group is hoping to showcase its skills to the world after impressing at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Aberdeen Cheer and Dance Company, which is run by head coach Sharon Gill, have been invited to perform in London and Miami next year.

Performing at Silverstone for a third time, the dancers impressed so much they’ve been invited to other events by performance and entertainment company Pro Excel.

Mrs Gill said that next year’s performances are ones “we could only dream of”.

The first event takes place in London in March.

The British Grand Prix was held last weekend.

Dancers have been given the opportunity to perform at half-time in front of more than 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during a Premiership rugby union match.

‘Can only usually dream of such opportunities’

On November 27, dancers hope to showcase talents at an NFL match featuring the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Mrs Gill said: “We simply cannot believe we have been so lucky to be invited to dance at these two events, on the back of our performances at the British Grand Prix.

“We are a small dance group from Aberdeen and we’re being invited to dance at major sporting events throughout the country, and now America.

“My girls can only usually dream of such opportunities.”

She continued: “We would love to discuss with companies who would be willing to sponsor us and get major advertising opportunities, as both events are televised.”

