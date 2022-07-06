Aberdeen dancers hope to represent Granite City on world stage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen dance group is hoping to showcase its skills to the world after impressing at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Aberdeen Cheer and Dance Company, which is run by head coach Sharon Gill, have been invited to perform in London and Miami next year.

Performing at Silverstone for a third time, the dancers impressed so much they’ve been invited to other events by performance and entertainment company Pro Excel.

Mrs Gill said that next year’s performances are ones “we could only dream of”.

The first event takes place in London in March.

Dancers have been given the opportunity to perform at half-time in front of more than 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during a Premiership rugby union match.

‘Can only usually dream of such opportunities’

On November 27, dancers hope to showcase talents at an NFL match featuring the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Mrs Gill said: “We simply cannot believe we have been so lucky to be invited to dance at these two events, on the back of our performances at the British Grand Prix.

“We are a small dance group from Aberdeen and we’re being invited to dance at major sporting events throughout the country, and now America.

“My girls can only usually dream of such opportunities.”

She continued: “We would love to discuss with companies who would be willing to sponsor us and get major advertising opportunities, as both events are televised.”