Cooking oil thieves strike again – making off with cans from Portlethen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cooking oil thieves strike again – making off with cans from Portlethen pub

By Lauren Taylor
July 6, 2022, 5:31 pm
Oil was stolen from The Paddock early on Wednesday morning. Picture supplied by John Burgess.
Oil was stolen from The Paddock early on Wednesday morning. Picture supplied by John Burgess.

Thieves have made off with around £100 worth of used cooking oil from a pub in Portlethen.

John Burgess, owner of the Paddock, says the culprits stole the oil from the premises at around 4.15am on Wednesday.

The culprits were captured on CCTV loading the oil cans into the back of a yellow van.

The pub, situated at the Green in Portlethen, has its waste oil recycled – each 20 litre can is worth up to £10.

Mr Burgess arrived at work and noticed the oil was missing from the bin area outside.

He said: “We’ve got CCTV all over the place but it doesn’t seem to bother them, they just help themselves anyway.

“The camera was right in front of them and they weren’t even worried about it.”

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, Mr Burgess shared a video of the CCTV showing the two men with their hoods up. He warned others to “beware” if they see the van going around.

‘It’s not about the value’

According to Mr Burgess, the company that removes the oil will only come if there are eight or more 20-litre cans to be uplifted.

He believes that up to £100 worth of waste oil was taken in the early morning incident.

Mr Burgess stressed: “It’s not about the value that’s been taken, it’s the blasé way these people come and do it.”

Last month, The Bay in Stonehaven was targeted by thieves who made off with around £420 worth of used cooking oil.

Owner Calum Richardson said the incident happened around 6am on June 25.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the recent theft in Portlethen.

She said: “Around 11.30am this morning, Wednesday July 6, police were made aware of a theft of containers from a pub in Portlethen.

“An investigation is under way and inquiries are ongoing.”

If you have any information on the theft, call the police on 101.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]