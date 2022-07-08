Aberdeen University Graduations: Chemist celebrates degree while raising awareness of mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University Graduations: Chemist celebrates degree while raising awareness of mental health

By Ellie Milne
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gary Dorrian celebrated his graduation from Aberdeen University on Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Gary Dorrian celebrated his graduation from Aberdeen University on Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Gary Dorrian has overcome a number of personal challenges in recent years.

But he has not let anything hold him back from succeeding in his studies at Aberdeen University.

Today, he graduated with a degree in chemistry – a moment he has been looking forward to for a long time.

He said: “My first two years of university went quite normally, but in my third year I began to struggle both in my personal life and at home.

“I was diagnosed with depression halfway into the year and began to spiral quite a bit, which led me to becoming addicted to alcohol.

“At the same time I became injured while training for a powerlifting competition and was prescribed strong pain medication which I also became reliant on.”

‘You can turn things around’

After his dad died, Mr Dorrian, from Northfield, considered dropping out of university – getting as far as filling out the forms – but he ultimately decided to stay.

As he celebrates his graduation, he also wants to take the opportunity to highlight the importance of discussing mental health.

Gary Dorrian, from Northfield, had a great time celebrating his graduation on Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“I think that I am one of a lot of men that suffered and still deal with mental health issues and had to fight quite hard to receive any help,” he said.

“Also, being diagnosed so late in my life with ADD made it even more difficult for me and I ended up dealing with a lot of imposter syndrome because of this.

“But I think what I’ve been through shows that even when these things happen so late in life you can still turn things around and improve despite how hard it can be.”

‘I’m a chemist now’

His highlight from his time at university was taking part in Erasmus which allowed him to study in Frankfurt.

“It wrapped up everything I wanted university to be, it was life-changing,” he said. “And it got rid of that imposter syndrome way of thinking. I did one semester and was like ‘ok, I’m a chemist now’.”

Mr Dorrian has also found great joy in the extra curricular activities he has thrown himself into during his time at Aberdeen.

He is preparing to compete in his first bodybuilding competition next year, and has also been involved in powerlifting, cheerleading and aerial skills.

In the future, the graduand hopes to work in the oil and gas sector in his hometown of Aberdeen before potentially making the move to Germany.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]