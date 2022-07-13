Waste to be transported 300 miles to Hartlepool following ongoing Altens fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Waste to be transported 300 miles to Hartlepool following ongoing Altens fire

By MIchelle Henderson and Louise Glen
July 13, 2022, 8:46 am Updated: July 13, 2022, 1:54 pm
Inspections are being carried out by firefighters periodically as they continue to dampen down the area. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Inspections at an Aberdeen recycling centre will continue today as firefighters work to ensure the fire is fully out.

Crews were first called to the Altens-based, Suez Recycling and Recovery UK Centre, on Friday and have been at the scene since.

The large scale fire has been monitored by fire officers since it broke out shortly after 4.30pm on Friday, and has been ongoing since.

The damage to the recycling centre from above. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Today, one appliance remains at the scene as inspections are carried out periodically across the site.

Firefighters have been working round-the-clock to dampen down hotspots throughout the plant.

Owners Suez told the BBC that waste will now be taken 300 miles from Aberdeen to Hartlepool.

Suez Recycling and Recovery has told BBC Scotland that recycling is being taken to the nearest appropriate facility.

It will be collected, collated, and transported to County Durham by lorry.

Suez regional director John Wilkinson said: “It’s important that people continue to recycle as normal – after initially being tipped at a local transfer station, the city’s mixed recycling is temporarily being taken to another sorting facility that is designed to accept the same mix of materials collected for recycling in Aberdeen, located near Hartlepool.

“Household rubbish is being tipped at another local transfer station and loaded on to larger trucks for disposal at Stoneyhill landfill to the north of Aberdeen.”

The fire meant that waste collections had to be suspended on Monday, with Saturday collections planned to catch up.

Mr Wilkinson added: “I would like to apologise to households who have experienced disruption and thank them for their patience.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service area commander Matt Mason said crews had been sifting through up to 700 tonnes of mixed waste after fire.

“It was really challenging incident,” he told BBC Scotland. “It’s been a really complex incident.

“We’re hoping to withdraw shortly, but we’re working with the Suez team and local authority to be able to ensure that we’ve extinguished the main seats of the fire before we leave.

“We believe the fire took hold within the waste recycling plant itself but the investigations team will work to establish the exact location of the fire.”

Volunteers provided food and drinks for firefighters over the weekend.

More than 100 firefighters were in attendance at the height of the blaze, with teams from as far as Montrose, Peterhead, and Dundee joining the effort.

Workers at Suez recycling centre in Aberdeen have been redeployed or placed on paid leave by bosses in the wake of the fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene of a fire at Suez recycling centre in Altens. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Bin collections were reinstated by Suez on Tuesday, with collections on Saturday replacing those missed earlier in the week.

