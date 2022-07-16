Ordinary Aberdeen bridge transformed into ‘vibrant gateway’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A team of artists from Robert Gordon University has dipped into their paint pots to turn an ordinary Aberdeen bridge into a ‘vibrant gateway’.

For the past six months, the Froghall, Powis and Sunnybank Community Council has been working with six final-year students at the Gray’s School of Art.

Collectively known as “This Is Not By Chance” they have vastly improved the bridge, which connects Powis and Elmbank Terraces in Kittybrewster.

The design shows several intricately painted fish swimming amidst a blue ocean scene on the walkway, while the walls contain murals of flowers and sunshine.

Recently unveiled to the public after months of hard work, the art installation is called Lots of Different Fish Swim Here.

The theming was to pay tribute to the diverse communities across the city, showcasing a better sense of identity and uplift the residents.

Beforehand, the bridge had been an ordinary bridge connection, but now it is a local attraction and will be included in the upcoming Open Doors festival.

The project was led by the Community Council with help from Aberdeen City Council and the Fairer Aberdeen Support Fund.

Dr Geoff Goolnik, Community Council chairman, said: “Our desire has been to transform a nondescript, much-tagged connection into a vibrant gateway that hopefully uplifts community feelings and spirits.

“The installation allows as many people as possible passing through, young and old, from diverse backgrounds to all feel encompassed and charmed within the many colourful environmentally themed aspects alongside references to local landmarks”.