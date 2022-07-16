Caithness groups to benefit from charity closure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Caithness organisations have shared in a share of £110,000 from the wind-up of a controversial Wick-based charity.

Wick Academy Development Fund (WADF) was subject to a prolonged probe by the charity regulator OSCR after a series of complaints about the way in which it was being run.

Its bank account was frozen in October 2020 after it was concluded its plans were unachievable.

Court of Session

The Court of Session appointed Eileen Blackburn, of accountants French Duncan LLP, to disburse the funds.

Of the 15 applicants, Wick Youth Club, Pulteneytown People’s Project and High Life Highland were chosen to benefit from the community cash.

Wick Youth Club picked up £64,431.55, Pulteneytown Peoples’ Project £21,671.55 and High Life Highland received £24,224.95.

It is believed WADF had £140,000 when its bank account was frozen.

A spokesman for Ms Blackburn said: “In line with her statutory responsibilities, the judicial factor distributed the surplus assets of WADF to the three registered charities who applied and had the most closely aligned charitable objectives as WADF.

“All costs and disbursements in relation to dealing with the judicial factor, including VAT paid to HM Revenue and Customs and legal fees, were undertaken in accordance with statutory requirements, and were approved by the accountant of the court and the Court of Session.”

While much of the fundraising was made in the name of Wick Academy, the Highland League club was not able to claim a share of the fund – as it is not a registered charity.