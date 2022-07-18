Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray castles and historic sites share funding boost for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray castles and historic sites share funding boost for repairs

By Lottie Hood
July 18, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 3:57 pm
Brodie Castle in Moray is one of the popular sites benefitting from funding. Supplied by National Trust
Brodie Castle in Moray is one of the popular sites benefitting from funding. Supplied by National Trust

Popular historic buildings in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will be benefitting from a boost in funding for repairs.

Various National Trust sites will benefit from the £250,00o annual repair grant funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

It will provide the ability to carry out much needed repairs and restoration on several buildings.

Crathes Castle in Banchory will be receiving some of the funding. Picture by Scott Baxter

About £50,000 of the funding will be going towards the iconic Hugh Miller’s Cottage in Cromarty. The majority will be invested in restoring the cobbles, roof checks and limewash on the building.

Other sites benefitting from the grant include Crathes Castle in Banchory, Brodie Castle near Forres and Castle Fraser in Inverurie.

Continuing to ‘shape Scotland’s story’

Sarah MacKinnon, head of building surveying operations at National Trust for Scotland, said: “At the National Trust for Scotland, we do what we do for the love of Scotland.

“We are lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible places, full of history and heritage every day and it is so important to us that we do everything we can to ensure that they are preserved to the highest degree and that visitors far and wide can experience heritage at its best.

“Over the last few years we have learned just how positive an impact access to Scotland’s heritage can have on the public, and we want to ensure and enhance future access for everyone, by improving the conditions of the wonderful places in our care, enabling visitors to appreciate the nature, beauty and heritage that we can offer.”

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at Historic Environment Scotland, said they were delighted to continue the “long-established funding relationship”.

She said: “Scotland’s heritage assets bring a whole host of benefits to local communities, from boosting economies to increasing wellbeing, and we look forward to seeing the outcome of the works carried out by the Trust over the next 12 months at these properties that have been part of shaping Scotland’s story.”

