Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray castles and historic sites share funding boost for repairs

Popular historic buildings in Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands will be benefitting from a boost in funding for repairs.

Various National Trust sites will benefit from the £250,00o annual repair grant funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

It will provide the ability to carry out much needed repairs and restoration on several buildings.

About £50,000 of the funding will be going towards the iconic Hugh Miller’s Cottage in Cromarty. The majority will be invested in restoring the cobbles, roof checks and limewash on the building.

Other sites benefitting from the grant include Crathes Castle in Banchory, Brodie Castle near Forres and Castle Fraser in Inverurie.

Continuing to ‘shape Scotland’s story’

Sarah MacKinnon, head of building surveying operations at National Trust for Scotland, said: “At the National Trust for Scotland, we do what we do for the love of Scotland.

“We are lucky enough to be surrounded by incredible places, full of history and heritage every day and it is so important to us that we do everything we can to ensure that they are preserved to the highest degree and that visitors far and wide can experience heritage at its best.

“Over the last few years we have learned just how positive an impact access to Scotland’s heritage can have on the public, and we want to ensure and enhance future access for everyone, by improving the conditions of the wonderful places in our care, enabling visitors to appreciate the nature, beauty and heritage that we can offer.”

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at Historic Environment Scotland, said they were delighted to continue the “long-established funding relationship”.

She said: “Scotland’s heritage assets bring a whole host of benefits to local communities, from boosting economies to increasing wellbeing, and we look forward to seeing the outcome of the works carried out by the Trust over the next 12 months at these properties that have been part of shaping Scotland’s story.”