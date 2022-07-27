Suspected burst water main leaves some Aberdeen residents without supply By Lauren Taylor July 27, 2022, 8:37 am Updated: July 27, 2022, 8:46 am 0 Scottish Water teams have been sent to investigate the issue. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Residents in Aberdeen have reported low or no water supply after what is believed to be a burst main in the Tullos Industrial Estate. Scottish Water is sending teams to investigate the issue and aim to be at the site soon. In a tweet, the company apologised to customers in the AB12 area which has been affected by the issue. We apologise to our customers in the #AB12 area. You might not have any water/poor water pressure due to a burst main in the Tullos Ind Estate. https://t.co/2e8c7AeVj9 — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) July 27, 2022 Scottish Water has warned that while investigations are under way some customers may experience disruptions. This could include no water supply or low pressure, with some experiencing cloudy or discoloured water. Anyone who experiences flooding due to this incident and needs support should call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778 or visit the website. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scottish Water investigating Bucksburn network after three bursts Water in short supply in Aberdeenshire, say Sepa Water shortage warning after Scotland bakes in heatwave Inverurie residents without water overnight due to burst water pipe