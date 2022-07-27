Suspected burst water main leaves some Aberdeen residents without supply

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Aberdeen have reported low or no water supply after what is believed to be a burst main in the Tullos Industrial Estate.

Scottish Water is sending teams to investigate the issue and aim to be at the site soon.

In a tweet, the company apologised to customers in the AB12 area which has been affected by the issue.

We apologise to our customers in the #AB12 area. You might not have any water/poor water pressure due to a burst main in the Tullos Ind Estate. https://t.co/2e8c7AeVj9 — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) July 27, 2022

Scottish Water has warned that while investigations are under way some customers may experience disruptions.

This could include no water supply or low pressure, with some experiencing cloudy or discoloured water.

Anyone who experiences flooding due to this incident and needs support should call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778 or visit the website.