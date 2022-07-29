Aberdeenshire brothers launch Antarctic climate change mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire brothers launch Antarctic climate change mission

By Philippa Gerrard
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:13 pm
Ollie and Harry Ferguson
Ollie and Harry are sending two boats to the South Pole to collect data on climate change.

Two climate-conscious brothers from Aberdeenshire have said goodbye to two boats they built which are now heading off on a journey to the Antarctic to measure the impacts of climate change.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson from Turriff have spent the last year building two wooden boats which are now beginning a 20,000 mile adventure around the South Pole.

The idea behind the project is to conduct a citizen science experiment on a big scale.

The boats will be measuring air and sea temperatures as well as water pH levels – three key indicators of climate change.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson at tarlair pool
The impact of climate change on the earth is something which concerns the two boys and they wanted to do something to help. Supplied by Mac Ferguson

Where did the idea come from?

Ollie, 12, and Harry, 10, aren’t your typical young boys. They are proficient in fossil hunting, outdoor cooking, birdwatching, bush crafts and even driving (under supervision, of course).

They’ve set themselves lots of challenges over the years, including launching a toy boat fitted with a tracking device off the coast of Peterhead which then travelled 3,773 miles to Mauritania and can now be seen in the Guinness World Records book, under “world’s most travelled toy ship”.

As time has gone on however, the boys have become more aware of the climate crisis and wanted to do something to help.

This is where Project Erebus comes in.

The brothers have spent more than a year working on every aspect of the boat build. Supplied by Mac Ferguson.

Taking inspiration from the 1839 Ross Expedition – the last scientific polar expedition ever undertaken by sail – Ollie and Harry set out to create scaled replicas of the polar boats HMS Erebus and HMS Terror to drift through the Antarctic Ocean and measure what was happening there.

It’s hoped the small unmanned ships will follow the circumpolar current around the coastline of Antarctica.

This is a journey of more than 20,000 km and the boats will be taking photos and gathering climate change data along the way.

“Climate change is really starting to impact earth rapidly and there is not a lot of time to fix it,” said Ollie.

“We don’t have time to waste if we want to have an impact so we wanted to do something quite big that would be useful.”

The build

Together the boys spent one year building the two one-metre boats as exact scaled-down replicas of the original wooden ships.

“As the boys have gotten older they’ve become a lot more aware about the negative impact plastic can have on the environment,” said Mac Ferguson, the boys’ dad.

“They didn’t want to add any sort of plastic to the ocean in any way, so the boats are built out of elm as the original ships were.”

Ollie and Harry Ferguson
Ollie and Harry Ferguson put the boats through lots of sea trials before they were deemed ready for action. Supplied by Mac Ferguson

The masts and rigging were also faithfully recreated from the 1939 admiralty drawings, though they were removed just prior to launch as it was unlikely they would survive for long in violent seas.

After months of designing, building, testing and sea trials, in lat July the boats were ready, each weighing a total of 25kg.

The climate change-tracking technology on board

A technology company based in Bath was responsible for creating the bespoke satellite tracking system which will show where the boats are at all times on their journey.

As well as the location of each boat, the trackers will also monitor air and sea temperature as well as the pH level of the water, all markers for climate change.

Subsea tooling services
Ollie and Harry with Cameron Anderson, co-owner of Subsea Tooling Services, pictured as the boats were being packed up for the final time. Picture by Scott Baxter

When the boats launch – which will be in the coming days just off the coast of South Georgia – members of the public will be able to follow the journeys of Terror and Erebus on a map here and click on the waypoints to see images and sensor data.

“We will get ping alerts 10 times a day from the boats and a photo once a month,” said Harry.

“The ships could get stuck in pack ice and probably will get separated, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

The challenge of getting the boats 8,000 miles south to begin their journey has been handled by Cameron Anderson at Subsea Tooling Services, who has helped the young brothers by building the crates and footing the courier bill.

It’s unlikely that the boats will ever be seen by the boys again, though the plan is to have them collected out of the ocean once the two-year adventure is over.

