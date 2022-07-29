Investigation launched after boat crashes into pier at Aberdeen Harbour By Chris Cromar July 29, 2022, 2:48 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 4:22 pm 0 This image was captured as the boat crashed into the harbour wall. Picture supplied by Gerard Speers. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Video: ‘Hell of a thrill’ – free fall lifeboating Celebration of Scottish heritage and culture as Aberdeen Highland Games returns TS Royalist sails into Aberdeen Harbour on her way to Dochgarroch Harbour renamed Port of Aberdeen as cost of expansion rises by £50 million