Three crews battle flames at an Aberdeen top floor flat fire overnight

Three crews were sent to battle flames at an overnight Aberdeen flat fire.

Officers were called to the scene at 1.24am early on Sunday morning, to the home at Bonnyview Drive, near Northfield.

They tackled the blaze for two hours, leaving the scene at 3.25am.

Crews used four breathing apparatuses, a main jet, a hose reel jet, and a ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.

The fire was contained to the flat. It is currently unknown how the fire was started.

There have been no reported injuries.

Evidence was lying on the street that showed the extent of the fire in the top floor flat on Bonnyview Drive.

A Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and provided assistance at the scene.”