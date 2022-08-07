Three crews battle flames at an Aberdeen top floor flat fire overnight By Cameron Roy August 7, 2022, 9:21 am Updated: August 7, 2022, 5:54 pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three crews were sent to battle flames at an overnight Aberdeen flat fire. Officers were called to the scene at 1.24am early on Sunday morning, to the home at Bonnyview Drive, near Northfield. They tackled the blaze for two hours, leaving the scene at 3.25am. Some of the damage to the top floor flat was left by the side of the building. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Crews used four breathing apparatuses, a main jet, a hose reel jet, and a ventilation fan to bring the fire under control. The fire was contained to the flat. It is currently unknown how the fire was started. There have been no reported injuries. Evidence was lying on the street that showed the extent of the fire in the top floor flat on Bonnyview Drive. A Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and provided assistance at the scene.” Three crews battled flames at an Aberdeen flat fire overnight. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Elgin near River Lossie bridge Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeen Fire crews tackle forestry fire at the Gramps nature reserve Emergency services called to kitchen fire in top-floor Clifton Road flat in Aberdeen