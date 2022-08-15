Met Office issue warning of ‘large thunderstorm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Met Office issue warning of ‘large thunderstorm’

By Cameron Roy
August 15, 2022, 9:09 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 10:15 am
A 'large thunderstorm' is headed for the north and north-east. Supplied by Met Office.
A thunderstorm has been spotted heading for the north and north-east.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across Aberdeenshire and Moray after days of sunshine and heat.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy downpours, which could lead to potential flooding and travel disruption across the region.

Met Office give warning

The Met Office has warned:

  • A small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.
  • Some buildings could be damaged from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
  • A chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The thunderstorm warning will be in place all day Monday. It has not currently been issued for Tuesday.

Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Grampian and Moray. Supplied by Met Office.

Rainfall could lead to more flooding

However, the Met Office has also issued a yellow rain warning for Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen and part of Moray – beginning on Tuesday.

They have warned:

  • A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
  • A small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

The heavy rainfall has already caused some disruption to the north of Scotland.

On Sunday, a large Tesco in Inverness had to be evacuated after its roof caved in due to severely heavy rain.

The rain warning is set to cover this area from Tueday. Supplied by Met Office.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had warned of heavy thundery downpours on Monday could lead to flooding in more areas.

Large thunderstorms were spotted heading over Ben Wyvis in Easter Ross on Sunday evening.

The risk of flooding is considered particularly high as the ground conditions are currently very dry due to the scorching weather in recent days. This makes it difficult for the water to drain into the ground as it normally would.

Sepa has issued alerts for most parts of north Scotland – including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

