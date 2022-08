[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after a man was found with an injured arm in Inverurie.

Blackhall Road was partially closed yesterday while emergency services tended to the man.

An officer was stationed at the door of one of the properties in the taped-off area.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 3.50pm. They are dealing with a male who has an injury to his arm.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More as we get it.