Film festival for ‘global change’ comes to Aberdeen and Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A film festival for “global change” will be coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Take One Action Film Festival will be arriving in the cities to promote networks of solidarity across borders.

It will be in Aberdeen on October 21-23 and Inverness on October 28-30 for its 15th edition. Also receiving a visit will be Edinburgh and Glasgow in September.

Each city will feature an in-person screening presented alongside a live or pre-recorded conversation.

What will be on this year?

Some of the films on show include:

Jumana Manna’s Foragers: Exploring how foraging for has become a radical act in occupied Palestine as Israel criminalised the picking of native plants.

Exploring how foraging for has become a radical act in occupied Palestine as Israel criminalised the picking of native plants. Delikado: A captivating journey into the El Nido forest, where a group of Filipino land defenders risk their lives fighting for environmental justice.

A captivating journey into the El Nido forest, where a group of Filipino land defenders risk their lives fighting for environmental justice. The Mushroom Speaks: An enchanting exploration of what mushrooms can teach us about being in the world.

Hostile: Ten years after then-Home Secretary Theresa May introduced the “Hostile Environment” policies, the film is an expose of the policies’ devastating impact, but also a call for care and action.

Ten years after then-Home Secretary Theresa May introduced the “Hostile Environment” policies, the film is an expose of the policies’ devastating impact, but also a call for care and action. Coming Down To Earth: A new online audio documentary drawing on knowledge advanced by indigenous communities, land defenders and social justice activists.

Xuanlin Tham, Take One Action 2022 Programmer said: “In these years of increasing chaos, we find solace and inspiration in the power of storytelling: in the way that a dark room and a bright screen can bring us closer to the people we share this earth with.”

Last year, the festival focused on films that dealt with climate change ahead of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

All tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can basis. More details here.