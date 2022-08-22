Film festival for ‘global change’ comes to Aberdeen and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Film festival for ‘global change’ comes to Aberdeen and Inverness

By Cameron Roy
August 22, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: August 22, 2022, 4:24 pm
The film Delikado will be on show at this years Take One Action Film Festival as it comes to Aberdeen and Inverness Supplied by Take One Action Film Festival.
The film Delikado will be on show at this years Take One Action Film Festival as it comes to Aberdeen and Inverness Supplied by Take One Action Film Festival.

A film festival for “global change” will be coming to Aberdeen and Inverness.

The Take One Action Film Festival will be arriving in the cities to promote networks of solidarity across borders.

It will be in Aberdeen on October 21-23 and Inverness on October 28-30 for its 15th edition. Also receiving a visit will be Edinburgh and Glasgow in September.

Each city will feature an in-person screening presented alongside a live or pre-recorded conversation.

Picture from the film Foragers. Supplied by Take One Action Film Festival.

What will be on this year?

Some of the films on show include:

  • Jumana Manna’s Foragers: Exploring how foraging for has become a radical act in occupied Palestine as Israel criminalised the picking of native plants.
  • Delikado: A captivating journey into the El Nido forest, where a group of Filipino land defenders risk their lives fighting for environmental justice.
  • The Mushroom Speaks: An enchanting exploration of what mushrooms can teach us about being in the world.
Picture from the film The Mushroom Speaks. Supplied by Take One Action Film Festival.
  • Hostile: Ten years after then-Home Secretary Theresa May introduced the “Hostile Environment” policies, the film is an expose of the policies’ devastating impact, but also a call for care and action.
  • Coming Down To Earth: A new online audio documentary drawing on knowledge advanced by indigenous communities, land defenders and social justice activists.
Image from the film Hostile. Supplied by Take One Action Film Festival.

Xuanlin Tham, Take One Action 2022 Programmer said: “In these years of increasing chaos, we find solace and inspiration in the power of storytelling: in the way that a dark room and a bright screen can bring us closer to the people we share this earth with.”

Last year, the festival focused on films that dealt with climate change ahead of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

All tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can basis. More details here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0
Dale Davidson, inset, committed the offences at HMP Grampian in Peterhead. Picture shows; Dale Davidson, inset, committed the offences at HMP Grampian in Peterhead.. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Career criminal jailed for stealing £500 from 'exceptionally vulnerable' disabled man
Post Thumbnail
1,500 extra meals to break even: Torry businesses hit out at cost-of-living crisis
2
Mark Walker and Rachel Pidutti Williams have been giving their thoughts on the race. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Tour of Britain: How will this year's Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire stage test the cyclists?
0
Gordon Raeper was laughing as he arrived at court but hid his face when he was led out the back in handcuffs.
Victim weeps outside court as former Aberdeen policeman jailed for sex crimes
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Raymond Sanders. CR0037593 19/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Anti-masker threatens to murder supermarket staff after being kicked out store
Union Terrace
Union Terrace reopens to traffic as work on £30m park revamp continues
0
Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess of Cambridge takes economy flight to Aberdeen to join Queen at Balmoral
1

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0